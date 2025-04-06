Versatile linebacker Billy Weivoda discusses new offer from MTSU

Milton (Ga.) defensive chess piece Billy Weivoda (Weivoda Twitter)

When Derek Mason was hired to take over the program, there was a lot of excitement about the big and versatile defense he could bring to Murfreesboro. For that defense to come to fruition, lengthy and athletic players will be needed. Milton (Ga.) linebacker Billy Weivoda certainly fits that bill with the ability to play all over a defense at 6-foot-2 and he recently earned an offer from the Blue Raiders.

The three-star was a versatile asset for the Eagles, who were ranked as the second-best high school football program in the country last season en route to an undefeated season that resulted in a state championship. His playmaking ability showed up whether he lined up at linebacker, safety, or off the edge. While he projects best as a linebacker at the next level, he will still be used as a chess piece in a defense wherever he chooses to play his collegiate career. Position coach A.J. Reisig extended the Middle Tennessee offer to the standout. "I was on my way to track practice and we called. We were just getting to know each other then he offered me. He wants to build a great relationship with me," he told GoMiddle.