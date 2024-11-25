Versatile defensive back Chris Noble commits to Middle Tennessee

The versatile defensive back is now the second commit at the position in the incoming recruiting class.

Middle Tennessee has dipped into the high school ranks to pick up a commitment from defensive back Chris Noble .

Noble was in town during the bye weekend to take an official visit and get a deeper look inside the program.

“The visit was great. They took around campus and showed us around, and also showed what the new facility is going to look like,“ he told GoMiddle coming out of the visit.

On the field, Noble offers a versatile skillset that allows him to line up all over the secondary. His size at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds allows for him to line up across from any receiver or tight end that he is matched up against.

As a senior at Stockbridge High School (Ga.), he has recorded 86 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, and a pair of interceptions.