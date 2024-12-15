Transfer portal defensive back picks up MTSU offer

The transfer DB came for an official visit this weekend and was offered afterward. He thoroughly enjoyed his time in Murfreesboro and raved about the coaching staff.

The transfer portal has been open for a week, and MTSU is already diving in headfirst, offering and hosting a plethora of players to show what Middle Tennessee has to offer. One of those players is former Central State defensive back Jordan Chestnut, who can play multiple positions and offers good length in his 6’4, 200lb frame.

“My visit was amazing. I got to meet other players on my visit who will hopefully be my teammates in the near future,” Chestnut says. “I also got to eat at a few of the best spots in Murfreesboro, which was great. I feel like the future campus and coaches are some of the top in the nation. They are very family-oriented and made me feel very welcome. The MTSU family exceeded my expectations.”

Chestnut came out of Myrtle Beach High School with few offers but chose Division II Central State University in Ohio. He saw limited action in the first two years but had a good season in 2024, where he recorded 16 tackles, two interceptions and two pass deflections in eight games.

Following his breakout season, the South Carolina native entered his name in the portal and was able to speak with potential new colleges. MTSU reached out the second day he was in the portal and set up an official visit for the upcoming weekend. He arrived on Saturday, where the coaching staff met with all the recruits for meetings with each position room, followed by some fun in the area.

The defensive back was impressed by what he heard from Coaches Derek Mason, Brian Stewart, and Bryce Lewis, then enjoyed some bonding time with the staff and other players at dinner.

“These are some true football and player-loving people. They’ve been around some of the best players in the game and have great pedigrees that would shock you,” Chestnut said. “They remind me of my dad and his brothers and how they carry themselves on and off the field. They caught my eye; I truly love those coaches.”

With a 6’4 DB, quickness and speed are typically not things that stand out, but that’s what the coaches love about Chestnut. He features good athleticism and the ability to play nickel, safety and corner, making him an intriguing prospect for Middle Tennessee State.

After his visit, the staff gave him his first transfer portal offer, making a successful weekend for the junior DB. He will continue to listen to what other schools have to offer, but for now, MTSU is an attractive place for Chestnut.



