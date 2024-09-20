Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 20, 2024
TRAIL MIX: Notable statlines and storylines from the recruiting trail
Default Avatar
Shayne Pickering  •  GoMiddle
Recruiting and Team Insider
Twitter
@shaynep_media
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement