Trace Phillips surging up draft boards

“It’s cool seeing your name up on that list. However, it’s a preseason thing,” says Phillips. “I still have to go out and do my thing this spring for any of that to matter. But I’m blessed to be looked at that way before the season starts.”

MTSU two-way Trace Phillips is coming off a marvelous freshman campaign where he was all-conference, slashing .303/.360/.547 with 13 home runs, 47 RBI and 22 extra-base hits. So, of course there was a lot of offseason hype on him. But lately, he's been climbing up draft boards and was recently ranked as the No. 80 prospect in the 2025 draft by MLB.com.

Phillips was an elite hitter in 2024 but struggled on the mound. Posting a 7.13 ERA and striking out 27 batters in 41 2/3 innings, however, has made massive strides. He was sitting around 90-92 mph last season but is now hitting 97 while flashing a good changeup and slider to make his arsenal even more dangerous.

The Spring Hill, Tennessee native was fighting for a spot on the field a year ago and earned it by having a great fall. He was the Opening Day starter at first base against Bowling Green and instantly showed he would be a special player by going 3-for-5 with a stolen base. He finished the season as a member of the All-CUSA Freshman and All-CUSA Second Teams while establishing himself as one of the best two-way players in the nation.

He took most of the summer as a time to rest following a season where he made 54 starts at first base and on the mound. But has worked hard this Fall to be a dynamic player on both sides.

“Focusing on my body and getting stronger while staying mobile has helped me a lot,” The two-way said. “The coaches and I have worked on little things in the Fall and adjusted some things to make my stuff more respectable.”

It could be easy for a college sophomore to get caught up in this notoriety, but not Phillips. He says the mindset and goal remain the same.

“I think staying in the same mentality that I always play in,” Phillips said on not being caught up in rankings. “Just doing everything in my power to help our team win, and it’ll play out how it needs to if I just go out and compete with my team. I want to win 30+ games and have a shot at the conference championship. I think our team is determined to shock some people this year.”

Middle Tennessee brought in over 20 new players this year to try and reach Coach Jerry Meyers' goal of being the best program in CUSA. Phillips says he’s seen his teammates buy in and have the same goal in mind, so it excites him to be on a squad like this.

For himself, he wants to be the best player in Conference USA on both sides but is keeping the team first and wants to focus on succeeding with them.

Phillips grew up rooting for the Atlanta Braves, so he would be ecstatic to be drafted by his childhood team. But he would not mind going to whoever gives him a chance.