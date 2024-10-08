Three-star defensive tackle Archie Roseman commits to Middle Tennessee

As the 2025 recruiting cycle winds down, Middle Tennessee has struck and landed a significant target in defensive tackle Archie Roseman IV . He has been a strong presence on the interior of the defensive line for nearby Blackman High School as they have seen their defense put forth a strong season. The three-star chose the Blue Raiders over Vanderbilt .

As a benefit of being nearby, he has visited campus several times by now, twice in the spring and once for a gameday visit this fall. Despite the weather problems, he stayed for the entirety of the season opener against Tennessee Tech.

"It got delayed like three hours, but I stayed for it. That game was really close and got down to the wire. It was fun," he told GoMiddle after the visit.

Those visits have paid off for the coaching staff with Roseman pledging his commitment to join the team next season. He gives the defensive line another exciting young prospect in this class to pair with fellow commit Anthony Smith.