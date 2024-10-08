Three-star defensive tackle Archie Roseman commits to Middle Tennessee

As the 2025 recruiting cycle winds down, Middle Tennessee has struck and landed a significant target in defensive tackle Archie Roseman IV. He has been a strong presence on the interior of the defensive line for nearby Blackman High School as they have seen their defense put forth a strong season. The three-star chose the Blue Raiders over Vanderbilt.
As a benefit of being nearby, he has visited campus several times by now, twice in the spring and once for a gameday visit this fall. Despite the weather problems, he stayed for the entirety of the season opener against Tennessee Tech.
"It got delayed like three hours, but I stayed for it. That game was really close and got down to the wire. It was fun," he told GoMiddle after the visit.
Those visits have paid off for the coaching staff with Roseman pledging his commitment to join the team next season. He gives the defensive line another exciting young prospect in this class to pair with fellow commit Anthony Smith.
With his massive frame—6 foot-4 and 320 pounds—he has the potential to be a dominant force along the interior against the rush. Don't be fooled by that frame, however. He is a great athlete overall, which can allow him to be disruptive on all three downs.
Defensive line coach Vernon Hargreaves Jr has been impressed with how dominant he can be at the next level in Murfreesboro.
"He likes how dominant I am. I'm a big presence in the middle of the field and I attract the offensive line, so even when I get double-teamed, I'm still making plays," the new commit said on his future position coach.