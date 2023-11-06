The 2024 season begins for Middle Tennessee tonight against the Horizon League's Northern Kentucky Norse. Last week I broke down the expectations MTSU faces this season considering where and how they've finished the past two seasons in Conference USA, as well as the myriad of changes that Conference USA has experienced since the Blue Raider men last took the court. Here, I break down the three most important factors the Blue Raiders face in order to conquer those expectations.



3. Turnover Margin

Ball security has never been an area of strength for Middle Tennessee during the McDevitt era. The team only has one finish in the top 250 of the country in TO% in the last five years, which was 236th. The way they have been able to mitigate that recently is simply by forcing their opponents to turn it over more than they do, finishing 68th and 24th, respectively, the past two seasons in opponent TO%. They have also fared well in the offensive rebounding department, finishing in the top third of the country in each over the same span. So even when they haven't been efficient in securing their own possessions, they are creating more possessions through multiple avenues. All that said, if Middle Tennessee really wants to reach the next level of success, finding a way to be at least average regarding ball security would go a long way. Of the bottom 163 teams (omitting the top 250) in TO% last year, only seven had a top-100 offense, per KenPom. And of the last seven C-USA representatives in the NCAA tournament, six had a top-100 offense.

2. Road Defense

It has been well-cited how impressive MTSU has been at home the last two seasons, going 27-2 with an average margin of victory of 14 points. While protecting homecourt is important, the drop-off in road games has been too significant with an 8-20 record in away arenas over the same span. Looking at the numbers, the offense is surprisingly very consistent both home and away, and the massive decline is on the defensive side of the ball. Staying in the range of the past two years, opponents are scoring 76 ppg in MTSU's road games, but only 60 ppg in the Murphy Center. Opponents are shooting nine more free throw attempts per game, and three more 3-point attempts per game. As you would assume, opponents are hitting those at a better rate on their respective home floor, making 6% more free throws and 7% more on 3s. Filter the data to conference play only, and opponents are shooting 10% better from 3 in Blue Raider road games. I would imagine every team in the country's splits resembles this trend to some extent. It is no secret teams play better at home across all sports, let alone those of collegiate age. Still, one has to believe a gap this large between home and road defensive performances can be narrowed.



1. All-Conference Guard Play

College basketball is a guard's game. That might even be more the case in Conference USA. Below is a list of C-USA Tournament MOP awards for the last six tournaments. Spoiler alert: they all played the guard position.

