The Staff Picks Are In: Louisiana Tech Edition

Thursday evening a pair of one win ball clubs will square off in Ruston, Louisiana, home of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. At the point of this publication, the Bulldogs are five point favorites. ESPN gives MTSU a 33.6 percent chance to come out of Ruston with the win. When it comes to the staff picks for the season, here are the records for the staff members. - Shayne Pickering: 5-0 on the season - Rickey Fuquay: 5-0 on the season - Connor Nute. 5-0 on the season - Conner Smith. 5-0 on the season - Jake Bolden: 4-1 on the season - Matthew Dossett (Publisher) 4-1 on the season - Everhette Glenn: 4-1 on the season





Now is the time for the picks for the Louisiana Tech game.

Jake Bolden: Head of the Blue Raider Podcast. 4-1 on the season Finally, the anticipated stretch of midweek games that will decide the fate of Derek Mason’s season. As exaggerated as that may sound, the sentiment could not be more true. Re-entering conference play at 1-4 overall, staring down 3, winnable games in 14 days is pivotal in the Blue Raiders’ ability to reach a bowl game. It all starts on the road in Ruston where MTSU is 0-4 all-time against the Bulldogs. Mason and staff showed improvements defensively against Memphis. They have an opportunity to gain momentum with a struggling LA Tech offense currently shuffling through their third different starting quarterback. However, the Bulldogs boast one of the best defenses in CUSA. This isn’t the week to take off on offense if you want to kick this stretch off with a win. Prediction: MTSU 21 Louisiana Tech 17



Conner Smith: Football and baseball analyst. 5-0 on the season This game is a tough one to pick because on paper, both teams are carbon copies of each other. They don’t score a lot, they can’t run the football, they don’t force game-wrecking plays on defense, ETC.I just think Nicholas Vattiato is a much better QB than the three that LA Tech could send out. The Bulldogs also don’t have an Omari Kelly on offense and those two will be the difference makers.I don’t think either team will score a lot but at the end of the day with MTSU potentially getting Frank Peasant, Jekail Middlebrook and Drew Francis back this week. I think it’s too much for the Bulldogs. Give me the Blue Raiders to get their first win since opening day. Prediction: MTSU 20 Louisiana Tech 13



Matthew Dossett: Publisher of GoMiddle. 4-1 on the season I would be lying to you if I told you I was certain what is going to happen in Ruston, Louisiana this Thursday. The games seems to me to be an enigma. On paper the Blue Raiders have the advantage when it comes to the quarterback position. The leader in the stat clubhouse for Louisiana Tech is Jack Turner. Turner has thrown the rock for 392 yards, and has two touchdowns against two interceptions. MT's Nicholas Vattiato has 1,285 yards to go with five touchdowns against four picks. The Bulldogs are not exactly lighting the world on fire with the rushing attack, either. When you factor in sacks, the Bulldogs are rushing the ball for 2.4 yards an attempt. The leading rusher is a receiver, Jimmy Holiday, who is averaging 4.3 yards a rush. Again, blindly throwing darts at a dartboard here, I think this game will be close and will go down to the wire. I think that the game will be sloppy, and a game that goes down to the last possession. I'll go with MTSU winning on a late touchdown score. Prediction: MTSU 27 Lousiana Tech 23



Rickey Fuquay: Staff writer. 5-0 on the season A strong defensive performance wasn't enough to pull off the upset in The Bluff City as Memphis topped Middle Tennessee 24 to 7 on September 28, 2024 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.Fresh off a BYE WEEK, the Blue Raiders return to Conference USA play on the road against Louisiana Tech this Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and will air nationally on CBS SPORTS NETWORK.The key in this matchup is can the Blue Raiders' offense overcome their struggles against the No. 1 defense in Conference USA. Redshirt Junior Quarterback Nicholas Vattiato and the Blue Raiders will come out firing on all cylinders; however I think the Bulldogs will come up with enough plays to avoid the upset in Ruston. Prediction: Lousiana Tech 24 MTSU 21





Everhette Glenn: Recruiting analyst. 4-1 on the season MTSU is playing a team that is similar in a lot of ways with Louisiana Tech. The biggest difference is LT has been very close to getting some wins having lost 3 games by a combined 20 points. Offensively they are struggling, having only surpassed 20 points once this season, 25 against FCS Nicholls State. Their defense has played well, only giving up 30 points in one game, against NCSU. This is the definition of a toss up but I’ll go with the newer coach because his opponent won’t have as much game film to prep with. Prediction: MTSU 28 Louisiana Tech 24



Shayne Pickering: Head football and recruiting analyst Middle Tennessee has yet to leave Ruston, Louisiana with a victory, but they have a prime chance to do just that on Thursday night. The Blue Raiders take on a Louisiana Tech team that has not had a consistent starter at quarterback due to a variety of reasons, so this could be a game that MTSU's defense builds off the success they had going into the bye. Speaking of defense, the Bulldogs have had their fair share of success on that side of the ball, holding opposing passing attacks to an average of 198 yards per game. They have also held opposing rushing attacks to under three yards per carry. MTSU is going to have some explosive plays on offense this week to get within striking distance.This game has the chance to be a slugfest, but some explosive passing plays by the Blue Raider offense could help MTSU jump out to an early lead and a victory in this game. This is not a game you want to play from behind all game. Prediction: MTSU 26 Louisiana Tech 17