Despite losing a second consecutive conference game in a row, Middle Tennessee State trudges forward and will play its;' homecoming football game this Saturday. This Saturday the Blue Raiders welcome arch rivals Western Kentucky to Floyd Stadium. Odds makers have the Hilltoppers favored despite having to play on the road at MT. The line is currently -8 in favor of the Hilltoppers. When it comes to staff picks, the leader in the clubhouse is Braden McPherson, who boasts a 4-2 picking record. Rickey Fuquay and Publisher Matt Dossett stand at 3-3. Now it is time for the unveiling of the staff picks.



Matt Dossett (Publisher) 3-3 on the season Oh the highs and lows of being a fan of the Blue Raiders. One weekend the team offers a glimmer of hope, next thing you know it's back to planet Earth. Up and down play is certainly an apt phrasing here. Nonetheless, the team needs to hit the reset button and turn the page, directing their attention to the hated Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky. This may be hard for the team and fans alike, considering there are some psyche bruises from last week against UAB. ESPN's FPI system indicates that MT has a 29.9 percent chance of winning this ballgame. If you ask me that seems about right. The line is -8 in favor of WKU, and that seems to be in the ballpark as well. The Hilltoppers are not playing the role of world beater so far, either. Despite that, they are certainly a dangerous team. QB Austin Reed has the tools in the toolbox to carve you up. He has thrown for 19 touchdowns to only for picks. The thoroughbred in WKU's tailback stable is Kye Robichaux. Robichaux is averaging 6.3 yards per carry and has 380 yards rushing on the season. I expect a back and forth game Saturday. Just when you think MT is about to spiral downward and out of control, Coach Stockstill and crew pull a rabbit out of the hat. Will that rabbit come out this Saturday? Eh, not likely in my opinion. Look for this one to go deep into the 4th. Ultimately WKU gets the victory. WKU 34 MTSU 27





Braden McPherson 4-2 on the season. Middle Tennessee comes into this highly anticipated rivalry game on a two game losing skid. After upsetting the 25th ranked Miami Hurricanes a several weeks ago, the Blue Raiders results on the field have regressed significantly. This could all change this Saturday against longtime conference foe Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers arrive in Murfreesboro with an overall record of 3-3 (1-1). After starting the season 3-1, Western has dropped back-to-back close games against Troy and UTSA. Look for the squad in red to come out hungry on the road in a heated rivalry contest this weekend.Western Kentucky has won three straight in this series. Middle Tennessee has not won against the Hilltoppers since 2018. The Blue Raiders severely need some positive momentum heading into next week’s bye. What will happen on homecoming Saturday at Floyd Stadium? WKU 41 MTSU 24