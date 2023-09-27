Now it is time for the staff picks. GoMiddle Publisher Matt Dossett and staff writer Rickey Fuquay Jr. give their picks.

The game is a 630 kick and will be on CBS Sports Thursday.

100 Miles of Hate Week is here. This Saturday the Blue Raiders will make the trek to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to square off with arch nemesis the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky.





Publisher Matt Dossett: 3-1 for picks on the season

When it comes to my weekly picks, I now have one blemish on my record, considering that I picked the Blue Raiders to defeat Colorado State last week, and they ultimately lost that ballgame.

Middle Tennessee State has a rivalry road contest this Thursday against WKU. The Hilltoppers are coming off a road loss as well, after losing to the Troy Trojans last week.

That was the second consecutive loss for WKU, after a thumping in Columbus, Ohio, against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The biting spread line opened at Hilltoppers -8 but has creeped down to -5.5 as of this publication. This is a huge opportunity for MT in a game that has not played out in their favor over the past few years.

To be honest, I think 5.5 is a smidge low. If I was personally setting the line, I'd place it around -10 for WKU. If you are just looking at the QB duel, I think WKU has the upper hand with Austin Reed slinging the rock. In four contests he has thrown for 1,071 yards to go with nine touchdown throws against one interception.

MT QB Nick Vattiato's stats are nothing to sneeze at, though. He has 916 yards to go with seven TD's opposed to two picks.

Again, MT needs to get the WKU monkey off their back until I get the confidence to picks the Blue Raiders. Last season they lost 17-35. The year before that MT los 21-48. In 2020 they lost 17-20. Going back even further they lost 26-31 in 2019.

To find the last win against WKU, you need to go back to 2018. when MT won a home, 29-10.

I think MT competes Saturday but ultimately falls on the road, putting them at 1-4 overall.

WKU 34

MTSU 24