The Picks Are In: Western Kentucky
100 Miles of Hate Week is here. This Saturday the Blue Raiders will make the trek to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to square off with arch nemesis the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky.
The game is a 630 kick and will be on CBS Sports Thursday.
Now it is time for the staff picks. GoMiddle Publisher Matt Dossett and staff writer Rickey Fuquay Jr. give their picks.
Publisher Matt Dossett: 3-1 for picks on the season
When it comes to my weekly picks, I now have one blemish on my record, considering that I picked the Blue Raiders to defeat Colorado State last week, and they ultimately lost that ballgame.
Middle Tennessee State has a rivalry road contest this Thursday against WKU. The Hilltoppers are coming off a road loss as well, after losing to the Troy Trojans last week.
That was the second consecutive loss for WKU, after a thumping in Columbus, Ohio, against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The biting spread line opened at Hilltoppers -8 but has creeped down to -5.5 as of this publication. This is a huge opportunity for MT in a game that has not played out in their favor over the past few years.
To be honest, I think 5.5 is a smidge low. If I was personally setting the line, I'd place it around -10 for WKU. If you are just looking at the QB duel, I think WKU has the upper hand with Austin Reed slinging the rock. In four contests he has thrown for 1,071 yards to go with nine touchdown throws against one interception.
MT QB Nick Vattiato's stats are nothing to sneeze at, though. He has 916 yards to go with seven TD's opposed to two picks.
Again, MT needs to get the WKU monkey off their back until I get the confidence to picks the Blue Raiders. Last season they lost 17-35. The year before that MT los 21-48. In 2020 they lost 17-20. Going back even further they lost 26-31 in 2019.
To find the last win against WKU, you need to go back to 2018. when MT won a home, 29-10.
I think MT competes Saturday but ultimately falls on the road, putting them at 1-4 overall.
WKU 34
MTSU 24
Rickey Fuquay: 3-1 for picks on the year
Middle Tennessee football came out with a game plan and won the battle of the field position and scheme in the first half, but 21 straight points from a resurgent Colorado State team proved to be too much to overcome, as the Blue Raiders fell suffered a 31-23 setback this past Saturday at Floyd Stadium on homecoming.
The Blue Raiders move to Conference USA play hoping to get off on the right foot against Western Kentucky Thursday night.The Hilltoppers come into the 100 Miles of Hate showdown having won four straight and seven out of the last eight meetings against MTSU.
The key in this matchup is can the Blue Raiders' offense move the ball against WKU's defense who currently ranks last in Conference USA in total yards per game (497.8).Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Nicholas Vattiato will have another turnover free game; however Redshirt Senior Quarterback Austin Reed will come up with play when WKU needs them.
To steal the line out of Rick Stockstill's book, I think they team will absolutely compete but the Hilltoppers have more horses.
WKU 31
MTSU 21