Middle Tennessee State is coming off of a landmark victory down in South Beach, as the Blue Raiders thoroughly thumped the Hurricanes of Miami. Next up on the docket is the Blackout Game held inside Floyd, this Friday, under the lights. Will the boys in Blue buck up and defeat the Roadrunners of UTSA? Here are the staff picks!





Matt Dossett (Publisher): 1-3 record overall. The Miami game last week was certainly a seismic marquee victory for Middle Tennessee State. This week against UTSA presents another litmus test for the Blue Raiders. Sure, the win over the Canes was monumental, but now the question must be asked: Was it an aberration or will MTSU continue to snowball that momentum into more wins on the horizon, with the goal in mind of competing for the Conference USA championship. The ESPN FPI gives MTSU a 61.6 percent chance to win. That seems a tad lofty if you ask me. Now when It comes to the spread, I think that is more realistic. The line has been fluctuating from UTSA 7 down to UTSA -4. This is more accurate in my eyes. UTSA is 2-2, but it is worth noting that their losses were to then ranked squads, Houston and the Texas Longhorns. QB Frank Harris is a guy who can certainly beat you with his arm, but he offers some versatility as well, and is someone who can gash you rushing the ball. He averages about 5.5 yards per carry and has two rushing touchdowns. Again, through the air, he is a threat. He is completing 67.5 percent of his throws and 10 TD's opposed to only two interceptions. Look for MT to dial up some pressure and give Harris some exotic looks, with the goal of disrupting him. On the other side of this deal is Chase Cunningham. Cunningham is really thriving in this offense and has shown the capability to be a huge cog in the Blue Raider Offensive Machine. Look for an old fashion pitchers duel in this one. Sure, UTSA has tailbacks Brenden Brady and Trelon Smith, but Harris will come out guns a blazing with the passing attack. Cunningham and Harris will go tit-for-tat, when it's all said and done I think that UTSA edges out MT, in a game with a solid crowd inside Floyd. UTSA 38 MTSU 35



Braden McPherson 2-2 overall Coming off arguably the biggest win in program history last weekend against No. 25th ranked Miami, Middle Tennessee opens conference play on Friday with a 3-1 record and plenty of momentum to build off of. The Blue Raiders will need to flip the page and carry the focus into this weekends matchup if they want a chance to keep the winning ways on their side. Now, welcome to C-USA play. UTSA arrive in Murfreesboro with a record of 2-2. The Raodrunners have had a very challenging non-conference slate. Features a couple road trips to Army and No. 20 Texas including a home matchup against No. 24 Houston during Week 1. As UTSA is predicted to finish 1st in the Conference USA preseason poll, this will not be any easy contest at all for the Blue Raiders this week.Friday night atmosphere, Floyd Stadium black out game, and a Kevin Byard jersey retirement ceremony. The buzz around this game is definitely intriguing. Will Coach Stock and company follow up with another big victory to open up conference play? UTSA 28 MTSU 24