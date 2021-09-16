The Picks are In: UTSA

Now it's time for both writers to take a stab, predicting the winner of the MT/UTSA game.

Both contributors are 2-0 so far when it comes to pegging the winner of the games.

Incase you are not keeping tabs, both GoMiddle Publisher Matt Dossett and staff writer Rickey Fuquay Jr have been predicting the outcome for each MTSU game.





Matt Dossett (2-0 for the season)

The line for this ballgame has been hovering around the 13 point mark in favor of UTSA. UTSA is certainly a formidable foe, but 13 points? Eh, I don't know about that. Middle has shown me improvement when compared to the team last season. The offense I think has potential to be superb if they can iron out the kinks with the rushing attack. If they can't establish the run Saturday it could be a long day, and UTSA will cover.

Something tells me that OC Brent Dearmon will dial up a good game plan.

I think that Dearmon knows how to adapt and will find away to get the ground game churning.

If I'm MT, I load the box, with the intent on containing do-it-all tailback Sincere McCormick.

UTSA's quarterback Frank Harris is an accurate passer than can push the ball down the field. He has completed over 70 percent of his throws.

McCormick is not the only talented halfback. Brenden Brady is a capable back, and is a guy that has been averaging 5.6 yards per game.

Against Monmouth the standout receiving target for MT was Jaylin Lane. Against Virginia Tech it was Jimmy Marshall. I'm calling for Lane to post some gaudy stats once again.

Again, In my heart of hearts I don't think UTSA covers. In the end, though, UTSA manages to pull out a win.

UTSA: 35

MTSU: 30