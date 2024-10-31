The Picks Are In: UTEP

in other news
Game Preview: Jacksonville State
After a long last few weeks, MTSU will be concluding their three games in 13 days against the Jacksonville State
A new view for Stewart provides the Blue Raider defense with answers
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – The MTSU defense has been under scrutiny the entire 2024 season, and rightfully so.
Middle Tennessee offers 2026 receiver Corey Barber during stellar season
Spain Park (Ala.) 2026 receiver Corey Barber looking to visit Middle Tennessee after adding an offer.
Report Card: Kennesaw State
Conner Smith and Shayne Pickering grade each position group after their performance this week against Kennesaw State.
After being hammered by Jacksonville State on the road, the Blue Raiders make the trek to El Paso to face the Miners of UTEP. The Miners are 1-7 overall and 1-4 in CUSA play while MTSU is 1-3 in league play and 2-6 overall.
Here: are the standings for the MTSU staff picks.
- Connor Nute: 7-1 on the season
- Rickey Fuquay: 7-1 on the season
- Conner Smith. 7-1 on the season
- Shayne Pickering: 7-1 on the season
- Jake Bolden: 6-2 on the season
- Everhette Glenn: 6-2 on the season
- Matt Dossett: 6-2 on the season
UTEP has a strong front seven so the offensive line will have to continue to get more consistent in being effective. Nick Vattiato is starting to find his groove but star tight end Holden Willis could miss this game. This is an offense that the defense should be able to stall. Similar to the game against Kennesaw State, this should be a game with very limited action.
Prediction:
MTSU 27
UTEP 16
Connor Nute: 7-1 on the season
The Blue Raiders return to Saturday football as they head to UTEP to take on the Miners. This is truly a tossup, as both teams are currently under .500 and looking to get back in the win column this week. UTEP’s defense is certainly a weak point, giving up around 400 yards per game. This is something that MTSU can absolutely take advantage of, particularly in the pass game. If Nick Vattiato and Omari Kelly are on the same page, it could be a great night for the MTSU Blue Raiders.
Prediction:
MTSU 24
UTEP 17
Jake Bolden: 6-2 on the season
Middle Tennessee enters another week where the opposition will be required to make some changes offensively and may be lulled into a false sense of security by playing MTSU’s poor defense. The Miner’s QB Skyler Locklear will be a game-time decision we’re told by HC Scotty Walden. If he doesn’t go, they’ll rely on a true freshman to lead the way. The last time that happened (Kennesaw State) the defense looked like superstars. This is a game I pinned as a win all season, despite playing worse than anticipated. If they can stop the run, they will do just fine.
Prediction:
MTSU 20
UTEP 14
Conner Smith: 7-1 on the season
This is a battle of two teams trying to preserve their seasons. UTEP is 1-7 and Middle Tennessee is 2-6, MTSU has bowl eligibility on the table but the Miners are fighting for moral victories.Offensively, UTEP has struggled to throw the ball efficiently with 10 TDs to 9 INTs. But on the ground their running backs have been effective, averaging over 4 YPC. MTSU has been awful against the run but has shown they can disrupt the passing attack so it’ll be interesting to see who wins that matchup.Defensively the Miners have been great at forcing game-wrecking plays with 21 sacks and 10 turnovers. They’ll get after Nick Vattiato and the MTSU offense.I see this one being a lower scoring affair but it’ll come down to who has the better QB and that’s MTSU. I think Vattiato makes enough plays to get the win in El Paso.
Prediction:
MTSU 24
UTEP 21
Everhette Glenn: 6-2 on the season
This is another ugly game in the making. MTSU has not been able to score more than 21 points against FBS competition this season. The Blue Raiders have allowed 42 or more points in 5 of 7 matches. UTEP has scored more than 21 points against FBS opponents once this season. This should be a matchup that allows UTEP to get things going offensively. I trust the Miners more than I trust MTSU at this point.
Prediction:
UTERP 35
MTSU 24
Rickey Fuquay: 7-1 on the season
Middle Tennessee held it close going into HALFTIME; however the uptempo offense from the Gamecocks proved to be too much for the Blue Raiders' defense to handle en route to a 42 to 20 setback last Wednesday at AmFirst Stadium.MTSU continues Conference USA play on the road this Saturday against Texas-El Paso. Kickoff from the Sun Bowl is set for 2:30 p.m. and will air nationally on CBS SPORTS NETWORK.The key in this match up is can MT overcome their road struggles and do something that they haven't done so far this season. The Blue Raiders are 0-4 away from Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium.I'm pretty confident that this is the weekend that MT picks up their first road win of the year thanks to a strong performance from Redshirt Junior Quarterback Nicholas Vattiato.
Prediction:
MTSU 24
UTEP 17
Matthew Dossett: 6-2 on the season
Saturday's matchup between the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders and the UTEP Miners is not exactly the clash of titans. Both teams have a single win in conference play and both teams are in desperate need of a victory.
The Miners do not really light the world on fire offensively. They have deployed two quarterbacks, Skyler Locklear and Cade McConnell. Locklear has dished the rock for 1,029 yards, to go with five touchdowns and five interceptions. McConnell has four touchdowns against three picks, and has thrown for 540 yards.
Both the defenses for the teams have shown they can be stingy at times. Despite losing to Louisiana Tech last week, UTEP gave up just 14 points.
Not too long ago against Kennesaw State, MTSU gave up just five points.
At this point of publication, UTEP is a three-point favorite. I think this will be a defensive slugfest. In the end, MT gets the win.
Prediction:
MTSU 17
UTEP 14
