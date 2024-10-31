The Picks Are In: UTEP

After being hammered by Jacksonville State on the road, the Blue Raiders make the trek to El Paso to face the Miners of UTEP. The Miners are 1-7 overall and 1-4 in CUSA play while MTSU is 1-3 in league play and 2-6 overall. Here: are the standings for the MTSU staff picks. - Connor Nute: 7-1 on the season - Rickey Fuquay: 7-1 on the season - Conner Smith. 7-1 on the season - Shayne Pickering: 7-1 on the season - Jake Bolden: 6-2 on the season - Everhette Glenn: 6-2 on the season - Matt Dossett: 6-2 on the season - Jake Bolden: 6-2 on the season







Shayne Pickering: 7-1 on the season UTEP has a strong front seven so the offensive line will have to continue to get more consistent in being effective. Nick Vattiato is starting to find his groove but star tight end Holden Willis could miss this game. This is an offense that the defense should be able to stall. Similar to the game against Kennesaw State, this should be a game with very limited action. Prediction: MTSU 27 UTEP 16







Connor Nute: 7-1 on the season The Blue Raiders return to Saturday football as they head to UTEP to take on the Miners. This is truly a tossup, as both teams are currently under .500 and looking to get back in the win column this week. UTEP’s defense is certainly a weak point, giving up around 400 yards per game. This is something that MTSU can absolutely take advantage of, particularly in the pass game. If Nick Vattiato and Omari Kelly are on the same page, it could be a great night for the MTSU Blue Raiders. Prediction: MTSU 24 UTEP 17









Jake Bolden: 6-2 on the season Middle Tennessee enters another week where the opposition will be required to make some changes offensively and may be lulled into a false sense of security by playing MTSU’s poor defense. The Miner’s QB Skyler Locklear will be a game-time decision we’re told by HC Scotty Walden. If he doesn’t go, they’ll rely on a true freshman to lead the way. The last time that happened (Kennesaw State) the defense looked like superstars. This is a game I pinned as a win all season, despite playing worse than anticipated. If they can stop the run, they will do just fine. Prediction: MTSU 20 UTEP 14







Conner Smith: 7-1 on the season This is a battle of two teams trying to preserve their seasons. UTEP is 1-7 and Middle Tennessee is 2-6, MTSU has bowl eligibility on the table but the Miners are fighting for moral victories.Offensively, UTEP has struggled to throw the ball efficiently with 10 TDs to 9 INTs. But on the ground their running backs have been effective, averaging over 4 YPC. MTSU has been awful against the run but has shown they can disrupt the passing attack so it’ll be interesting to see who wins that matchup.Defensively the Miners have been great at forcing game-wrecking plays with 21 sacks and 10 turnovers. They’ll get after Nick Vattiato and the MTSU offense.I see this one being a lower scoring affair but it’ll come down to who has the better QB and that’s MTSU. I think Vattiato makes enough plays to get the win in El Paso. Prediction: MTSU 24 UTEP 21





Everhette Glenn: 6-2 on the season This is another ugly game in the making. MTSU has not been able to score more than 21 points against FBS competition this season. The Blue Raiders have allowed 42 or more points in 5 of 7 matches. UTEP has scored more than 21 points against FBS opponents once this season. This should be a matchup that allows UTEP to get things going offensively. I trust the Miners more than I trust MTSU at this point. Prediction: UTERP 35 MTSU 24





Rickey Fuquay: 7-1 on the season Middle Tennessee held it close going into HALFTIME; however the uptempo offense from the Gamecocks proved to be too much for the Blue Raiders' defense to handle en route to a 42 to 20 setback last Wednesday at AmFirst Stadium.MTSU continues Conference USA play on the road this Saturday against Texas-El Paso. Kickoff from the Sun Bowl is set for 2:30 p.m. and will air nationally on CBS SPORTS NETWORK.The key in this match up is can MT overcome their road struggles and do something that they haven't done so far this season. The Blue Raiders are 0-4 away from Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium.I'm pretty confident that this is the weekend that MT picks up their first road win of the year thanks to a strong performance from Redshirt Junior Quarterback Nicholas Vattiato. Prediction: MTSU 24 UTEP 17