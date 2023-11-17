The Picks Are In: UTEP
Middle Tennessee State has two games left on the docket, as they face UTEP inside Floyd this Saturday and go to Sam Houston State next weekend.
Both the Miners and the Blue Raiders are 3-7 overall and 2-4 in Conference USA play.
The staff picks are in! Publisher Matt Dossett and staff writer Rickey Fuquay pick the outcome!
Publisher Matt Dossett: 7-3 overall
There are two remaining games on the schedule, as MTSU faces UTEP inside Floyd and then wraps the season up at Sam Houston State.
Both UTEP and MTSU are 3-7 and 2-4 in league play. The Miners are primarily a run first team. They have 261 passing attempts on the season, compared to 388 rushing attempts. The bell cow running back is Deion Hankins, who is averaging 5.4 yards a carry and has accumulated 746 yards on 139 carries.
Running back Torrance Burgess Jr is waiting in the wings. He has 615 yards on 123 carries, and is averaging 5 yards a pop.
It will be interesting to see how much is in the tank for both teams. Both squads will not reach bowl eligibility to it will be intriguing to see who shows up with more want-to and fight.
MTSU its currently 7.5 point favorites and ESPN gives them a 71 percent chance to win. Look for a seesaw, back and forth contest that goes undecided well into the fourth quarter. I think the Nicholas Vattiato will be clicking for the Blue Raiders.
I ultimately think that MTSU wins and covers.
MTSU 28
UTEP 14
Rickey Fuquay
Middle Tennessee got off to an early 17-0 lead and never looked back en route to a 40-6 win over Florida International.The Blue Raiders continue Conference USA play and move to Senior Day against Texas-El Paso.
15 Seniors will be honored prior to kickoff at 1 p.m.The big question is can the Blue Raiders match the same performance they had last week against the Panthers.
Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Nicholas Vattiato and the Blue Raider offense will have an outstanding performance again this week and move one step closer to finishing 5-7.
This will not be the most pretty game and won't be a game that has Van Gogh smiling from his grave. I think that MTSU has more offensive firepower and that will be what decides the outcome of the game. Look for MT to cover the 7.5 point spread and win.
MTSU 35
UTEP 17