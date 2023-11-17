Middle Tennessee State has two games left on the docket, as they face UTEP inside Floyd this Saturday and go to Sam Houston State next weekend. Both the Miners and the Blue Raiders are 3-7 overall and 2-4 in Conference USA play. The staff picks are in! Publisher Matt Dossett and staff writer Rickey Fuquay pick the outcome!





Publisher Matt Dossett: 7-3 overall There are two remaining games on the schedule, as MTSU faces UTEP inside Floyd and then wraps the season up at Sam Houston State. Both UTEP and MTSU are 3-7 and 2-4 in league play. The Miners are primarily a run first team. They have 261 passing attempts on the season, compared to 388 rushing attempts. The bell cow running back is Deion Hankins, who is averaging 5.4 yards a carry and has accumulated 746 yards on 139 carries. Running back Torrance Burgess Jr is waiting in the wings. He has 615 yards on 123 carries, and is averaging 5 yards a pop. It will be interesting to see how much is in the tank for both teams. Both squads will not reach bowl eligibility to it will be intriguing to see who shows up with more want-to and fight. MTSU its currently 7.5 point favorites and ESPN gives them a 71 percent chance to win. Look for a seesaw, back and forth contest that goes undecided well into the fourth quarter. I think the Nicholas Vattiato will be clicking for the Blue Raiders. I ultimately think that MTSU wins and covers. MTSU 28 UTEP 14