At this moment of publication, the Blazers are tabbed to be a 9.5 point favorite over the Blue Raiders.

Last week Middle Tennessee State dove head first into conference play, taking on the mighty UTSA Road Runners who are the defending Conference USA Champions. The Blue Raiders took one to the chin, but the season is long from over.





Matthew Dossett (2-3 on the season):

Make no bones about it, if Middle Tennessee State wants to be in the hunt for the conference championship game, Saturday's afternoon game should be labeled as a "must win" ballgame.

Like MTSU, the UAB Blazers are 0-1 in league play and are licking their wounds after losing their conference opener last Saturday on the road at Rice.

The UAB Blazers are 2-2 overall, but it is worth throwing out there that both of their wins were in the confines of their home stadium.

The spread for this game is hovering around -10 in favor of the Blazers. At first glance this seems about right to me.

UAB's starting signal caller is Junior Dylan Hopkins. Hopkins is a pocket passer who will not be called on a ton to run the ball.

Hopkins is fairly efficient dishing the rock. He has thrown for 661 yards, completing 68.5 percent of his passes.

The bell cow tailback for the Blazers is DeWayne McBride. Mcbride is a home run threat who has a long run of 59 yards on the season. He is averaging a hair below seven yards per carry. He has 521 yards rushing to go with six touchdown rushes.

I expect MT to bring a well-balanced offensive attack to the table, putting up plenty of points on the scoreboard. The only problem is I expect UAB to rack up the points as well. Despite Hopkins being pegged as game manager, I think he posts some gaudy statistics.

Look for these teams to go tit-for-tat well into the 4th quarter. In the end the Blazers get the victory. On a side note, the over/under is 52.5. Look for this game to smash that.

UAB 40

MTSU 31