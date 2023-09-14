Middle Tennessee State suffered a heart breaker in Columbia, Missouri Saturday, coming up short against the Tigers of Missouri. The team now looks to rebound in the home opener against the Racers of Murray State. What does the staff think? Here are the picks



Matthew Dossett (2-0 on the season) As most anticipated, the Blue Raiders have begun the 2023 campaign with a 0-2. overall record. I think the first two outings played out the way most level-headed fans thought it would. On the road in Bryant Denny Stadium, MTSU was manhandled by Alabama. They then responded with a spirited effort, falling short at Missouri. This Saturday's game inside Floyd is a "get right" game. There is currently no betting line listed at the moment, considering Murray State is an FCS opponent. If there was a spread, I'd imagine that the spread would be around -21 in favor of the Blue Raiders. I think that MTSU will cover this hypothetical betting line. Look for the defense to bow and up for the offense to have success. For starters, the offensive line will not be overwhelmed by Murray States, defensive front, considering they do not have the thoroughbreds in the trenches like Alabama and Missouri. Murray State is 1-1 after throttling Presbyterian and getting annihilated by Louisville on the road. The leader in the clubhouse when it comes to the Racers' quarterbacks is DJ Williams. He is currently completing less than 50 percent of his throws, connecting on 15 of 32 attempts and boasts one touchdown pass. Look for MTSU's defensive front to pin their ears back and get after the Murray State signal caller. I think MT switches into high gear late, and Middle pulls away MTSU 40 Murray State 17





Rickey Fuquay: 2-0 on the season A 12-point second half wasn't enough as Missouri escaped an upset 23-19 this past Saturday at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. The Blue Raiders return home hoping to avoid an 0-3 start this time against Football Championship Subdivision for, Murray State. It's the traditional Freshman Walk as well. MT enters this matchup having won eight straight and 10 out of their 11 games against FCS opponents. Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Nicholas Vattiato and the Blue Raider offense will have a field day against the Racers and the Blue Raiders to their first win of the year, at least in my book. I just don't think that Murray State has the horses to go tit-for-tat with the Blue Raiders inside Floyd Stadium. I expect a relatively close game at the halftime intermission, but end, but I agree with Matt, MT will flex their muscles late in the game. Look for a clean offensive game, no stupid penalties or costly turnovers. This game will be essentially over heading into the fourth quarter. MTSU 49 Murray State 10



There are other big time college games taking place Saturday. Publisher Matt Dossett and staff writer Rickey Fuquay have submitted their spread picks. Tennessee At Florida: Spread currently upon publication is 6.5 in favor of Tennessee. - Rickey: Vols cover - Matt: Vols don't cover, but win



Georgia Tech at Ole Miss: Spread currently 20 in favor of Ole Miss - Rickey Fuquay: Ole Miss covers - Matt: Ole Miss covers



South Carolina at UGA: 27.5 in favor of Georgia Rickey: UGA covers Matt: UGA doesn't cover, wins





LSU at Mississippi State: Spread currently 10 in favor of LSU - Rickey: Tigers cover - Matt: Tigers do not cover, but win





K State @ Mizzou: K State favored by five. Rickey: Wildcats cover Matt: Wildcats cover





BYU at Arkansas: Spread is Arkansas by 9.5 - Rickey: Hogs cover - Matt: Arkansas does not cover, wins