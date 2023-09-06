As expected by many, last week the Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee State were throttled in the road opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide. This week the boys in Blue look to clean the state and garner a win in the Show Me State against Missouri. Now it is time for the GoMiddle guys to predict the outcome of the game. Publisher Matt Dossett and staff writer Rickey Fuquay Jr are obviously 1-0 out of the gate for their predictions in 2023.



Matt Dossett (Publisher): 1-0 on the season: I'll take a serving of humble pie. I believed that the game against Alabama would not be as bad as it turned out to be. I initially thought that the game would be relatively close at the halftime break. It was certainly not, with Middle trailing by four touchdowns at the break. I also subscribed to the school of thought that Alabama would not cover. They certainly did. I think there was a culmination of factors working against Middle in that game. After all it was a body bag game against arguably the most talented team in America. Make no bones about it, Missouri is NOT Alabama. I said it before and I'll say it again, MT CAN compete against the Tigers of Missouri if they bring their A game. ESPN's FPI system gives them a 10.3 percent chance to win. I actually think MT is being lowballed here. I would be it around 15-20. Whoever is distributing the ball at the QB spot should have more time in the pocket to make his reads considering the Mizzou defensive front is not as stout as Alabama's. Rick Stockstill has a knack for pulling an upset win out nowhere. This Saturday will he add another notch in that surprise win column? I think it's possible, but I think MT battles and falls short. I do not think Mizzou covers the 20.5 spread. If they want to make it close, the defense has to elevate their play. I think they will try to bend but not break, but ultimately, late in the contest, they will break. Missouri 34 MTSU 17