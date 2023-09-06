The Picks Are In: Missouri
As expected by many, last week the Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee State were throttled in the road opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
This week the boys in Blue look to clean the state and garner a win in the Show Me State against Missouri.
Now it is time for the GoMiddle guys to predict the outcome of the game. Publisher Matt Dossett and staff writer Rickey Fuquay Jr are obviously 1-0 out of the gate for their predictions in 2023.
Matt Dossett (Publisher): 1-0 on the season:
I'll take a serving of humble pie. I believed that the game against Alabama would not be as bad as it turned out to be. I initially thought that the game would be relatively close at the halftime break. It was certainly not, with Middle trailing by four touchdowns at the break.
I also subscribed to the school of thought that Alabama would not cover. They certainly did. I think there was a culmination of factors working against Middle in that game. After all it was a body bag game against arguably the most talented team in America.
Make no bones about it, Missouri is NOT Alabama. I said it before and I'll say it again, MT CAN compete against the Tigers of Missouri if they bring their A game. ESPN's FPI system gives them a 10.3 percent chance to win. I actually think MT is being lowballed here. I would be it around 15-20.
Whoever is distributing the ball at the QB spot should have more time in the pocket to make his reads considering the Mizzou defensive front is not as stout as Alabama's. Rick Stockstill has a knack for pulling an upset win out nowhere. This Saturday will he add another notch in that surprise win column? I think it's possible, but I think MT battles and falls short. I do not think Mizzou covers the 20.5 spread.
If they want to make it close, the defense has to elevate their play. I think they will try to bend but not break, but ultimately, late in the contest, they will break.
Missouri 34
MTSU 17
Rickey Fuquay Jr: 1-0 on the season
Middle Tennessee found themselves in a 28-0 and couldn't recover as (4) Alabama rolled over the Blue Raiders 56-7 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game was simply put to rest early on in the game. MT needs to put that game inside the trash bin and move on.
MT continues non-conference play against another SEC team. This time at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia.The line is 20.5; however the only question is do I trust the Blue Raiders against the Tigers. MT did spoil the Tigers' Homecoming in 2016. Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Nicholas Vattiato will have a better game; however I think Junior Quarterback Brady Cook will have a field day with the Blue Raider defense.
Look for the game to be somewhat in reach at halftime, but Mizzou has more talented and I think the cream will rise to the top.
I think that MTSU will show some grit and some moxie as I do not think the score will get entirely out of hand. I think Mizzou covers, barely.
Missouri 35
MTSU 14