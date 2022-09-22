This Saturday the Blue Raiders hit the road once again to take on the 25th ranked Miami Hurricanes. At the point of publication the Blue Raiders are 25.5 point underdogs. It is time for the staff picks. Braden McPherson is the leader in the clubhouse with a 2-1 record, while Matt Dossett and Rickey Fuquay Jr are sitting at 1-2. Well, here we go!



Matt Dossett: 1-2 overall record This Saturday Middle Tennessee State looks to play the role of road spoiler as they travel to Coral Gables to take on the Miami Hurricanes. They certainly have a tall task ahead of them, considering that Miami is a 25.5 point favorite. You never say never with these games somewhat early on in the campaign. Remember the game at Georgia Tech years back? The Canes are coming off the heels of a loss on the road in College Station against the Aggies of Texas A and M. Despite the loss, the Canes are still wedged inside the top 25, currently sitting at 25 in both polls. MT's trajectory is a bit different. They are riding high after two consecutive convincing wins. Miami has a formidable QB in Tyler Van Dyke, but make no bones about it, the Canes staff is not asking him to be Aaron Rodgers out there. He has three touchdown throws compared to one interception. He has tossed the ball for 671 total yards. When it comes to their tailbacks they have a three-headed monster in Henry Parrish, Thaddius Franklin and Jaylan Knighton. Miami is averaging 5.2 yards per carry and has amassed 654 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Simply put, MT is going to have to bow up and piece together a solid performance, especially defensively, to have a shot. In addition, they will need some breaks to go their way. Such as a blocked punt or two, or even a couple missed field goals by Miami. All things considered, I think it's too much to ask for Middle. I think the Blue Raiders cover, barely. Miami 45 MTSU 21





Rickey Fuquay. 1-2 on the season Middle Tennessee got off to an early 49 to 0 lead and never looked back en route to a 49-6 win over Tennessee State. The Blue Raiders close out non-conference play in Coral Gables, Fla., against No. 25 Miami.MTSU comes into this game as a 26-point underdog. The key for MT is for them to have a perfect day on both sides of the ball. The Blue Raiders will put the Hurricanes in a scare in the first half; however I think Miami will pull away in the second half. Look for a snowball effect as this game goes on. Look for the Blue Raiders to show some grit and moxie, but it's a game of Jimmies and Joes and the Miami team has the Jimmies and the Joes. More importantly, MT will cover the 26-point spread. Miami 38 MTSU 23