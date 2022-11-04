Middle Tennessee State looks to establish more momentum coming off of the win against the UTEP Miners. The Blue Raiders travel to Louisiana to take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Both squads have a 1-3 record in Conference USA play. MT is situated at 4-4 overall, while the Bulldogs are 2-6 overall. The staff picks are now in! The leader in the clubhouse when it comes to the picks is Braden McPherson, at a record of 6-2. Rickey Fuquay and Publisher Matt Dossett are both 5-3.



Publisher Matt Dossett: 5-3 overall on the season The seems to be the epitome of a tossup game. The Blue Raiders are slated as a 2.5 point favorite. ESPN"s FPI system gives the Blue Raiders a 53.9 percent chance to earn the victory. In my eyes this seems to be a fair assessment. Last week MTSU snapped a three game losing streak, defeating the Miners of UTEP. Then there is Louisiana Tech who is in the midst of a three game losing streak, having lost to North Texas on the road, Rice at home, and Florida International on the road. Look for this contest to be a competitive game that comes right down to the wire. The Bulldogs have proven they will allow points on the scoreboard. They have given up 40 plus in every single game except one game. They yielded 38 against South Alabama a few weeks back. This game will field two capable quarterbacks. Parker McNeil for LT is a formidable passer. He has slung the rock for 15 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He is completing over 60 percent of his passes on the season. He has thrown for 1,623 yards this season MT signal caller Chase Cunningham has posted some impressive stats, too. He is completing 67 percent of his passes and has thrown for 2,057 yards, 13 touchdowns and five picks. Again, I think that the spread is on point. Look for this one to go down to the wire, deep in the fourth quarter. Look for MT to expand the win streak to two. MTSU 30 Louisiana Tech 27





Rickey Fuquay: 5-3 on the season Redshirt Senior Quarterback Chase Cunningham tossed three touchdowns to spoil Texas-El Paso's Homecoming 24 to 13. The Blue Raiders travel to Ruston, La., to face off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Bulldogs come into this matchup ranked next to last in Conference USA in total YPG. Cunningham will have a field day against the Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech's track record has provided proof that they will permit a lot of points from the opposing team. The Bulldogs will keep it close; however I think MT will prevail in the end. This will be an afternoon nail biter that comes down to the end. MTSU 31 Louisiana Tech 28