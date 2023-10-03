This week it is a Wednesday contest against the Gamecocks of Jacksonville State. The Blue Raiders look to get back on solid footing as they face JSU inside Floyd Stadium for the blackout game.

Middle Tennessee State is in disarray, as they are 1-4 overall and 0-1 in Conference USA play. They are coming off the heels of a Thursday evening road loss against the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky.





Matthew Dossett: 4-1 on the season for predictions

Make no bones about it, Middle Tennessee State is in dire need of a victory here. The wheels are already incredibly wobbly, and are on the verge of entirely falling off if they lose to Jacksonville State and drop to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in league play.

This game needs to be a "get right game" for the Blue Raiders. MT signal caller Nicholas Vattiato was running for his life against the Hilltoppers as it was jailbreak city up front for MTSU.

The fortunate news for the Blue Raiders is that I do no think that JSU is as good as Western Kentucky. I think that the Hilltoppers are the cream of the crop along with Liberty when it comes to Conference USA.

As of this publication, MTSU is currently a 3.5 point favorite against the Gamecocks. ESPN's FPI system gives MT a 44.2 percent chance to win the ballgame. I think that both of these metrics are in the neighborhood of being accurate. I think that this is the epitome of a tossup game. Yes, JSU is 4-1 while MTSU is 1-4. That being said, this is a gut check game for the Blue Raiders. If they want to salvage the season, they need to notch one in the win column Wednesday night inside Floyd.

Look for JSU to lean heavily on the ground game. This season so far they have 233 carries against 119 passing attempts. Look for the Blue Raiders to load the box, forcing JSU to go to the air attack. I think this plays into the hands of MTSU. Offensively I think that MTSU will look to get Vattiato in a groove when It comes to the passing game. Look for bubble screens and passes to running backs out of the backfield to boost Vatttiato's confidence.

This game will come down to the wire, in my opinion. MTSU has their backs against the wall and needs a victory. Something just tells me that JSU has a few more bullets in the chamber. Look for the Gamecocks to come out on top, barely.

Jacksonville State 28

MTSU 27



