Middle Tennessee State hosts a home afternoon game this Saturday against the Owls of Florida Atlantic. The Blue Raiders have a 5-5 overall record, and have a 2-4 record inside Conference USA play. FAU also sports a 5-5 record, but they have a 4-2 record when it comes to league play. Now it is time for the staff picks. Braden McPherson is the leader in the clubhouse with a 7-3 record. Rickey Fuquay and Publisher Matt Dossett are 6-4 overall.





Matt Dossett: 6-4 on the season There are two games left on the regular season slate for MTSU as the Blue Raiders look toward not only bowl eligibility but a seven win regular season. Seven regular season victories is not the coveted Conference USA title, but it would certainly be a nice end to the 2022 campaign. I think that FAU poses a stiff challenge. They are not world beaters, but they do boast a respectable record of four wins and two losses in Conference USA play. Signal caller N'Kosi Perry is a formidable QB, and is a talented guy who can carve you up with his arm and his legs. He has thrown for 2,103 yards and has 22 touchdown tosses opposed to only five interceptions. He is a threat running the rock, too. He has five touchdown scampers and has 229 yards rushing. MT QB Chase Cunningham is nothing to sneeze at either. I think that both quarterbacks with have solid outings Saturday afternoon. MT's defense will have to try to contain and bottle up halfback Larry McCammon. McCammon is averaging over five yards per carry and has 842 yards rushing to go with four touchdown runs. Each year it seems as if MT wins a game that I think they should lose. That already happened this season with the road game at Miami, but something tells me MTSU gets the job done Saturday. Look for a game that goes down to the wire, with MT ultimately garnering the W. FAU is currently -6. Look for MT to cover and win outright. MTSU 30 FAU 27







Braden McPherson 7-3 overall Rick Stockstill and staff earned a much-needed victory last weekend against Charlotte to nearly salvage another postseason bowl appearance. The Blue Raiders have a chance to get their sixth victory on the season and clinch a second consecutive bowl appearance this weekend against FAU. The Owls seemingly come into the matchup with a very similar resume as Middle Tennessee. Arriving in Murfreesboro with a record of 5-5 (4-2), the winner of Saturday’s contest will get that meaningful sixth win that signifies a postseason bid. It all comes down to Saturday afternoon at Floyd Stadium. Middle Tennessee would like to go ahead and clinch their bowl game on their home turf for Senior night instead of waiting on the road next week. A pivotal matchup between two pretty evenly matched teams awaits. Will the Blue Raiders get that significant sixth win? I don’t believe it comes this week. FAU 27 MTSU 20

