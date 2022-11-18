The Picks Are In: Florida Atlantic
Middle Tennessee State hosts a home afternoon game this Saturday against the Owls of Florida Atlantic. The Blue Raiders have a 5-5 overall record, and have a 2-4 record inside Conference USA play. FAU also sports a 5-5 record, but they have a 4-2 record when it comes to league play.
Now it is time for the staff picks. Braden McPherson is the leader in the clubhouse with a 7-3 record. Rickey Fuquay and Publisher Matt Dossett are 6-4 overall.
Matt Dossett: 6-4 on the season
There are two games left on the regular season slate for MTSU as the Blue Raiders look toward not only bowl eligibility but a seven win regular season. Seven regular season victories is not the coveted Conference USA title, but it would certainly be a nice end to the 2022 campaign.
I think that FAU poses a stiff challenge. They are not world beaters, but they do boast a respectable record of four wins and two losses in Conference USA play.
Signal caller N'Kosi Perry is a formidable QB, and is a talented guy who can carve you up with his arm and his legs.
He has thrown for 2,103 yards and has 22 touchdown tosses opposed to only five interceptions. He is a threat running the rock, too. He has five touchdown scampers and has 229 yards rushing.
MT QB Chase Cunningham is nothing to sneeze at either. I think that both quarterbacks with have solid outings Saturday afternoon. MT's defense will have to try to contain and bottle up halfback Larry McCammon. McCammon is averaging over five yards per carry and has 842 yards rushing to go with four touchdown runs.
Each year it seems as if MT wins a game that I think they should lose. That already happened this season with the road game at Miami, but something tells me MTSU gets the job done Saturday. Look for a game that goes down to the wire, with MT ultimately garnering the W. FAU is currently -6. Look for MT to cover and win outright.
MTSU 30
FAU 27
Braden McPherson 7-3 overall
Rick Stockstill and staff earned a much-needed victory last weekend against Charlotte to nearly salvage another postseason bowl appearance. The Blue Raiders have a chance to get their sixth victory on the season and clinch a second consecutive bowl appearance this weekend against FAU.
The Owls seemingly come into the matchup with a very similar resume as Middle Tennessee. Arriving in Murfreesboro with a record of 5-5 (4-2), the winner of Saturday’s contest will get that meaningful sixth win that signifies a postseason bid.
It all comes down to Saturday afternoon at Floyd Stadium. Middle Tennessee would like to go ahead and clinch their bowl game on their home turf for Senior night instead of waiting on the road next week. A pivotal matchup between two pretty evenly matched teams awaits. Will the Blue Raiders get that significant sixth win? I don’t believe it comes this week.
FAU 27
MTSU 20
Rickey Fuquay 6-4 overall
Middle Tennessee uses 17-0 second half surge to pull away from Charlotte 24 to 14.
12 Seniors will be honored prior to kickoff against Florida Atlantic. The Blue Raiders and the Owls are both fighting for bowl eligibility.
Redshirt Senior Quarterback Chase Cunningham will put on a show to close out his career and help the Blue Raiders reach bowl eligibility for the second year in a row.
It will not be an easy victory, and MT faithful will be sweating it out until the end, but look for MTSU to cover the spread and win outright. FAU is a six point favorite heading into this contest, but something tells me that the Blue Raiders win a barn burner.
MTSU 31
FAU 28