The Picks Are In: Colorado State
Middle Tennessee State redirected the course of the season last Saturday, defeating the Racers of Murray State 35-14. This weekend is homecoming and the Blue Raiders look to win their second consecutive game inside Floyd Stadium against the Rams of Colorado State.
Here are the staff picks
Matt Dossett (Publisher): 3-0 on season predictions
Prior to the 2023 season I pegged the Colorado State game to essentially be a layup win for the Blue Raiders. That is not the case anymore, at least in my eyes it isn't. The Rams went toe to toe with the Buffaloes of Colorado, in an in state rivalry game.
The Rams displayed grit and moxie, going the distance with Colorado, and eventually falling in double overtime. I personally. got the impression that the Rams of Colorado State deserved to win that game.
The positive thing in play here for MT is that last weekend was Colorado State's Super Bowl. It is possible that they emptied out all the bullets in the chamber. Meanwhile Middle Tennessee State has a little something to prove. It seems as if there is a "yeah but" narrative that persists this season. First it was, sure, they competed against Missouri, yeah, but they couldn't get the job done. Then, last week it was they beat Murray State...Yeah, but it was an FCS school. This week MT has the opportunity to alter the mindset of the fanbase with a victory. MT is currently a slight favorite, as the line is fluctuating from -2 to -2.5.
The Rams will look to sling the rock around with QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi.
Fowler-Nicolosi has thrown for 577 yards in two outings for the Rams, and has five touchdown throws. He has proven that he can throw interceptions, as he has thrown four this season. The QB/secondary chess match will be intriguing to watch unfold.
CSU's bell cow tailback is Avery Morrow. Morrow averages 2.7 yards per carry so I think MT will make Morrow prove he can beat them. In the end, MT squeaks out a win.
MTSU 31
Colorado State 30
Rickey Fuquay: (3-0 on the season)
Middle Tennessee controlled the game from the opening kickoff at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium en route to a 35-14 win over Murray State this past Saturday.
The Blue Raiders continue their two-game home stretch as they faced Colorado State in the final tune-up before Conference USA play. And, It's Homecoming.
The big question is can the Blue Raiders' offense have a repeat from the last home game. MT is currently ranked 11th in C-USA with 334.7 YPG while the Rams' defense is ranked 11th in the Mountain West with 487.0 YPG.
Another question is can MT's defense contain a Rams' offense who leads the Mountain West with 428.0 YPG.Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Nicholas Vattiato will outdeul Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and come up with a clutch play in the final two minutes to get to .500 overall.
On paper, It seems to me as if the Rams of Colorado State should be perceived as the favorite. I personally think that CSU emptied the tank against Colorado in a spirited rivalry game.
The game should go down to the wire, butI think, in the end, MTSU gets it done in a low scoring affair
MTSU 21
CSU 18