Middle Tennessee State redirected the course of the season last Saturday, defeating the Racers of Murray State 35-14. This weekend is homecoming and the Blue Raiders look to win their second consecutive game inside Floyd Stadium against the Rams of Colorado State.





Matt Dossett (Publisher): 3-0 on season predictions

Prior to the 2023 season I pegged the Colorado State game to essentially be a layup win for the Blue Raiders. That is not the case anymore, at least in my eyes it isn't. The Rams went toe to toe with the Buffaloes of Colorado, in an in state rivalry game.

The Rams displayed grit and moxie, going the distance with Colorado, and eventually falling in double overtime. I personally. got the impression that the Rams of Colorado State deserved to win that game.

The positive thing in play here for MT is that last weekend was Colorado State's Super Bowl. It is possible that they emptied out all the bullets in the chamber. Meanwhile Middle Tennessee State has a little something to prove. It seems as if there is a "yeah but" narrative that persists this season. First it was, sure, they competed against Missouri, yeah, but they couldn't get the job done. Then, last week it was they beat Murray State...Yeah, but it was an FCS school. This week MT has the opportunity to alter the mindset of the fanbase with a victory. MT is currently a slight favorite, as the line is fluctuating from -2 to -2.5.

The Rams will look to sling the rock around with QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi.

Fowler-Nicolosi has thrown for 577 yards in two outings for the Rams, and has five touchdown throws. He has proven that he can throw interceptions, as he has thrown four this season. The QB/secondary chess match will be intriguing to watch unfold.

CSU's bell cow tailback is Avery Morrow. Morrow averages 2.7 yards per carry so I think MT will make Morrow prove he can beat them. In the end, MT squeaks out a win.

MTSU 31

Colorado State 30