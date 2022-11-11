Middle Tennessee State is trudging forward this season as they have taken their lumps so far, sporting a 4-5 record overall to go with a 1-4 record in Conference USA play. Next up on the docket is the Charlotte 49ers. Now is time for the staff picks! Publisher Matt Dossett and staff writer Rickey Fuquay Jr. are 5-4 when it comes to their predictions this season. Staff writer Braden McPherson boasts a record of 6-3, and is the leader in the clubhouse.



Matt Dossett: 5-4 record on thes season Surely, surely, SURELY MT garners a victory this Saturday, right? Middle Tennessee State comes limping into the Charlotte game after being shellacked by Louisiana Tech last week. Believe it or not the Blue Raiders are double digit home favorites when it comes to their matchup with the 49ers. The line is currently 11 points in favor of MTSU. I'll say this. MT could really use a win and a shot in the arm this week. Charlotte is the only team in the Conference USA that is keeping MTSU out of the cellar of the league. Charlotte is dead last in league play. They are 1-5 while MT is 1-4. ESPN's FPI system gives MT an 84 percent chance to come out with the victory. This along with the betting spread seems to be accurate. The Blue Raiders absolutely should win this ball game. As bad as the outcome was for MT in the Louisiana Tech game, Charlotte had a worse outcome last weekend. They were absolutely beat down by Western Kentucky. They lost by 52 points. On to my prediction. I think that MT will rebound after getting defeated last week. Chase Cunningham will be wheeling and dealing, dissecting the defense. The defense will bow up and limit Charlotte. Look for MTSU to pull away in the fourth quarter. A bowl game is still within sight and I expect MT to be locked in this Saturday. The Blue Raiders win and cover the spread as well. MTSU 38 Charlotte 21





Rickey Fuquay: 5-4 on the season Louisiana Tech used a 13-3 second half surge to pull away from Middle Tennessee 40 to 24 last Saturday. The Blue Raiders returns home to face off against Charlotte in the annual Salute to Armed Services game. The 49ers come into game ranked dead last in total YPG on defense with 515. Redshirt Senior Quarterback Chase Cunningham will have a field day for the Blue Raider offense and move MT one win closer to bowl eligibility. This truly is a gut check game for the Blue Raiders. I expect MT to go out there and compete showing one scrappiness and some dignity. MT is -11 Saturday and I think MT will cover MTSU 42 Charlotte 27