The Picks Are In: Charlotte

Matt Dossett and Rickey Fuquay are both 3-0 on the year with their picks.

MTSU fell to 1-2 last Saturday, falling by 14 points to UTSA on the road. It was a tough loss and a blow to the chin. Regardless, it is time to trudge forward with the picks for the road game at Charlotte.

Matt Dossett (3-0 on the season)

This game is a tough one to read and get a feel on. MT is obviously 1-2 and the fanbase is seemingly down in the dumps based on the performance last Saturday against UTSA.

The Blue Raiders have some company though. After starting 2-0, beating Duke and Gardner Webb, Charlotte fell by 11 to Georgia State.

In the 3-2-1 countdown my prediction was for MT to drop a close heartbreaker against Charlotte. I have been waffling back and forth on this one, and I think I'm ready to pull a 180 and pick the Blue Raiders this Friday.

On paper you could argue that I'm insane, considering the circumstances. For starters, Bailey Hockman is off the team and questions loom. Who is the quarterback? Can the running game FINALLY get going? Will the defense hold up? Simply put, their are questions abound.

I think the defense will hold up to their end of the bargain against Charlotte. I think the offense will do just enough to win this game, in what should be a whacky back and forth game.

The 49ers are a team that will look to tote the rock. They have 578 rushing yards on the year, spearheaded by Calvin Camp, who averages 5.3 yards per carry, and has 160 yards.

Shadrick Byrd, Chris Reynolds, and ChaVon McEachern also have eclipsed the 100 yard mark.

Again, this game should be wild with a bunch of back and forth action. In the end, MT gets it done.

MTSU: 28

Charlotte: 27







