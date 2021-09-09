The Picks Are In

MTSU raised some eyebrows as they routed the Monmouth Hawks, 50-15. Now the Blue Raiders are headed to Blacksburg, to face the number 19 team in America, Virginia Tech. Both Matt Dossett and Rickey Fuquay Jr. picked the Blue Raiders to defeat Monmouth, putting both staff members at 1-0 for the season. It is time for the Virginia Tech staff picks.



Matthew Dossett (1-0 on the season) Although Monmouth is a quality FCS program, this week the level of play goes up a couple notches. Virginia Tech played solid football last week, defeating North Carolina. The Hokies bottled up preseason Heisman favorite, UNC quarterback Sam Howell. Howell was 17 for 32, totaling 208 yards through the air, throwing three interceptions. Virginia Tech boasts a dual threat quarterback in Braxton Burmeister. MT may need to implement a QB spy, considering Burmeister has the mobility to gash you with his legs. Another factor to consider is the raucous crowd at Lane Stadium. Last week there was a rowdy crowd, and that is likely to be repeated Saturday. At time time of the publication for this piece, the Hokies are a 20 point favorite. I do not think that Virginia Tech will cover. I expect MT to be within striking distance at halftime, maybe down a touchdown or so. Look for a balanced offensive attack from the Blue Raiders. Expect Bailey Hockman to have some success through the air, making some plays, but also tossing an interception or two. I think that MTSU will make VT fans sweat a bit. In the end, though, Virginia Tech will have too much talent to overcome. MT will lay it all out on the field, with a gutsy effort, but in the end VT wins. Virginia Tech: 38 MTSU: 23

