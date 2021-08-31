The Picks Are In

It is time for the GoMiddle staff to take a crack at picking Saturday's game.

Game week is finally here. Middle Tennessee State's 2021 campaign starts Saturday, under the lights, when the Blue Raiders welcome a stout FCS program in Monmouth, to Floyd Stadium.





Matt Dossett (Publisher)

Right during the time of publication, ESPN's FPI system gives Middle Tennessee State a 91.7 percent chance of pulling out the victory against Monmouth.

Upon seeing this, my first reaction was that this number is a bit too high. In fact, If I had to pin down a percentage number, I would give the Blue Raiders a 65-70 percent chance of starting the 2021 campaign 1-0.

MT faithful may see the FCS label by Monmouth's name as a sort of asterisk, something that is somehow a hinderance to the program. I would argue that top notch FCS teams can certainly go toe-to-toe with the the group of 5 FBS teams.

Monmouth is a legit title contender in the FCS ranks. This is not your typical season opening cupcake opponent. Middle is going to have to execute and bring the juice if they want to start 1-0.

I expect this game to go down to the wire. I also think that early on, the two teams will be feeling each other out, like two boxers in the early rounds of a fight.

Look for Middle to bring a wide open offensive game plan to the table. I Stockstill will loosen the reins, letting quarterback Bailey Hockman sling the ball all over the field. His running mates in the backfield: Mobley, Pettaway, and Rasul will help keep the defense honest.

I think this game is truly a tossup. In the end, though, I think MT pulls it out.

MTSU: 24

Monmouth: 23