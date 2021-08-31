The Picks Are In
Game week is finally here. Middle Tennessee State's 2021 campaign starts Saturday, under the lights, when the Blue Raiders welcome a stout FCS program in Monmouth, to Floyd Stadium.
It is time for the GoMiddle staff to take a crack at picking Saturday's game.
Rickey Fuquay is the reigning pickem champion.
Here are the picks:
Matt Dossett (Publisher)
Right during the time of publication, ESPN's FPI system gives Middle Tennessee State a 91.7 percent chance of pulling out the victory against Monmouth.
Upon seeing this, my first reaction was that this number is a bit too high. In fact, If I had to pin down a percentage number, I would give the Blue Raiders a 65-70 percent chance of starting the 2021 campaign 1-0.
MT faithful may see the FCS label by Monmouth's name as a sort of asterisk, something that is somehow a hinderance to the program. I would argue that top notch FCS teams can certainly go toe-to-toe with the the group of 5 FBS teams.
Monmouth is a legit title contender in the FCS ranks. This is not your typical season opening cupcake opponent. Middle is going to have to execute and bring the juice if they want to start 1-0.
I expect this game to go down to the wire. I also think that early on, the two teams will be feeling each other out, like two boxers in the early rounds of a fight.
Look for Middle to bring a wide open offensive game plan to the table. I Stockstill will loosen the reins, letting quarterback Bailey Hockman sling the ball all over the field. His running mates in the backfield: Mobley, Pettaway, and Rasul will help keep the defense honest.
I think this game is truly a tossup. In the end, though, I think MT pulls it out.
MTSU: 24
Monmouth: 23
Rickey Fuquay Jr.
Middle Tennessee enters the 2021 season looking to make it back to a bowl game for the first time since 2018. The Blue Raiders will start off at home against Monmouth as part of Community Day. MT enters the game having won six straight and eight of the last nine games against Football Subdivision opponents I expect the offense to be led by Redshirt Junior Quarterback Bailey Hockman, the transfer from North Carolina State.
The key for the Blue Raiders will be can they get a hand on Sophomore Quarterback Tony Muskett, the 2021 Big South Offensive Freshman of the Year, who threw for 1,039 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions on 80-of-128 throwing through the air. Hockman and Muskett will outduel each other; however, Hockman will come up clutch in the final two minutes and set off the fireworks in "The Boro".
MTSU: 28
Monmouth: 21