MTSU's last outing was a blow to the psyche for the Blue Raiders. Here are the current staff standings when it comes to the game predictions: Rickey Fuquay: 6-3 Austin Lewis: 6-3 Garrett Hinners: 6-3 Matt Dossett: 5-4 Let's dive into the predictions for the game against Rice.

Rickey Fuquay Jr. (6-3 on the season). MT 42, Rice 10

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Asher O'Hara tallied a combined three touchdowns with 266 total yards on 9-of-17 passing and 15 carries; however it wasn't enough as UNC-Charlotte stunned the Blue Raiders by 14. After the bye week, MT returns home to face off against a Rice squad that is next to last in the Conference USA West Division. The Owls come into this game ranked 13th in total yards per games (272.7), 13th in passing yards per games (161.0) and 13th in rushing yards per game (111.7).On paper, this should be a blowout; however I'm not surprised that the line is 11.5 after what happened against the 49ers two weeks ago. Even though, the Blue Raiders will be without Junior safety Reed Blankenship, I'm still confident that MT will come out with fire knowing that the postseason fate lies in the final three games. The Owls will have trouble moving the ball up and down the field. O'Hara's dual-threat ability will prevail the Blue Raiders to a comfortable win on this 38th Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces Day. Middle Tennessee 42, Rice 10

Austin Lewis: (6-3 on the season). MTSU 31, Rice 24

Middle Tennessee (3-6) faces winless Rice this weekend. It’s a game featuring two programs who have limped their way through the 2019 season. Both programs appear to be heading in the wrong direction (to be honest, Rice may already be there). Middle Tennessee can win the game. They should win the game.

Offensively, the Blue Raiders are better. Quarterback Asher O’Hara’s mobility is one of the few bright spots an otherwise abysmal offense.

Even against conference foes, the Blue Raider defensive line is outmatched. Without safety Reed Blankenship to cover abysmal play of the defensive line, the Blue Raider defense will struggle.

In the end, I think the Blue Raiders win 31-24.





Garrett Hinners: (6-3 on the season). MTSU 27, Rice 10

MTSU football is bad this year, but lucky for them Rice football is even worse. There's not a lot to breakdown here. Rice is one of the worst football teams in the entire country and the Blue Raiders are a 14.5 favorite. This is a good get right game for the entire team, but especially the offense. Rice has also failed to score 14 points in 5 of their games this season. That trend continues vs Middle Tennessee. It'll be an ugly game overall, for both sides, but Middle wins this one going away. Best bet for the game? Under 47.5 points and MTSU 27, Rice 10.

Matthew Dossett: (5-4 on the season). MTSU 38, Rice 17