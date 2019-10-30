We are back to rev up another edition of the GoMiddle staff pick em for the week. Last week only Matt Dossett picked the Blue Raiders to top Florida Atlantic. ***Staff standings*** -Austin Lewis: 6-2 -Rickey Fuquay: 6-2 -Matt Dossett: 5-3 -Garrett Hinners: 5-3 Let's get this thing rolling with the staff picks for the MTSU/Charlotte ballgame.

Austin Lewis. (6-2 on the season) MTSU 34, UNCC 27

Middle Tennessee (3-5) travels to Charlotte (3-5) this weekend. And, to be honest, I’m still split on who to pick. Healy, the former Austin Peay head coach, brought energy and enthusiasm to the Charlotte football program. His three wins, however, came against Gardner-Webb, a winless UMass team, and a three win North Texas team, while losing to Florida International, Florida Atlantic, and Western Kentucky. While the 49er offense has proved it can put points on the board, the defense has allowed over 30 points in 7 of their 8 games.

Across the field, the Blue Raiders have paired an inconsistent offense with a solid defense. Quite frankly, I’m not sure what to make of the Blue Raider offensive explosion last week. Is it a sign of things to come? Or merely the outcome of four Panther turnovers?

At this point, I’m inclined to say the Blue Raiders will pull out the win 34-27.





Rickey Fuquay Jr (6-2 on the season). MTSU 42, UNCC 21

Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Asher O'Hara, Redshirt Senior Running Back Terelle West and Junior Running Back Jayy McDonald all hit the century mark and tallied a combined five touchdowns between the three of them as the Blue Raiders romp Florida International by 33. Middle Tennessee has won four straight games against the 49ers. The 49ers come into this game ranked dead last in Conference USA in scoring defense. This will be close at halftime; however O’Hara and his dual-threat ability will help the Blue Raiders pull away in the second half. Middle Tennessee 42, UNC-Charlotte 21

Matt Dossett: (5-3 on the season). MTSU 41, UNCC 27

Last week Middle was victorious in a Murfreesboro monsoon, where they defeated Florida International. The rushing attack for MT just simply gashed Florida International. Sorry folks, but I don't think MT will have three 100 yard rushers this week against Charlotte. That is not to say that the Blue Raiders will not have their way with the 49ers. I do think MTSU will run all over Charlotte. Despite what many may think, I don't think Charlotte is some scrub opponent. I expect them to put up a fight Saturday. I look for this to be a ballgame going into the final quarter. Look for MT's offense to just be too much for the 49ers. I think along with the stable of tailbacks, Asher O'Hara will have a field day. The Blue Raiders will yield points but they will also light the scoreboard up.



Garrett Hinners. (5-3 on the season). MTSU 24, UNCC 27