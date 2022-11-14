The Middle Tennessee State football program is currently scrapping and crawling their way into the mid-tier echelon of Conference USA. With last weekend's victory against the Charlotte 49ers, MTSU is now sitting 2-4 in conference play, and they are sporting a 5-5 overall record. The current CUSA standings are as follows: - UTSA: 8-0 - North Texas: 5-2 - WKU: 5-2 - FAU: 4-2 - Rice: 3-3 - UAB: 3-4 - Louisiana Tech: 2-4 - MTSU: 2-4 - FIU: 2-4 - UTEP: 2-4 - Charlotte 1-6

Here is the breakdown for the final two regular season games.





The FAU game We are finally approaching the finish line for the 2022 season campaign. Obviously with a overall record of 5-5, the Blue Raiders are playing for the opportunity to go bowling, with the ultimate goal of winning another bowl game, and in the process sending the seniors off in a positive fashion. Next up on the itinerary is the Owls of Florida Atlantic. This will be an afternoon game Saturday within the confines of Floyd Stadium. Middle Tennessee State is currently 2-4 in conference play, while the Owls are 4-2 in league play. ESPN's FPI system gives the Blue Raiders a 42.2 percent chance to earn the victory. The task at hand for this matchup will be MT bottling up and containing FAU signal caller N'Kosi Perry. Perry has been dynamite this season. He has 22 touchdown tosses opposed to only five interceptions. Perry has eclipsed the 2,000 yard mark, passing for 2,103 yards. Perry has also demonstrated the ability and capability to scramble and make plays with his feet. He has five rushing touchdowns to go with 229 yards rushing. FAU's bell cow tailback is Larry McCammon. McCammon is averaging over five yards per carry and is within shouting distance of the 1,000 yard rushing mark. He has 841 yards on the ground. He is a home run threat as well. He boasts a long run of 58 yards. The line is currently six points in favor of Florida Atlantic. I expect a competitive game here.





The FIU game Middle Tennessee State is in a deadlock with FIU when it comes to record in CUSA play. Both teams are 2-4. This game will be a five PM kick at FIU. FIU recently played the aforementioned FAU Owls. The Owls throttled FIU, winning 52-7. After glancing things over, on the surface, this seems to be an extremely winnable game Could the Blue Raiders lay an egg and lose, yeah, they certainly could. Regardless of what happens in the FAU game, there will be plenty to play for. If MT drops one to FAU, they will be chomping at the bit to get to bowl eligibility. You better believe there will be incentive for the seniors to get to six victories. If MT does win the FAU game, then you are approaching seven win territory. Like It or not, there is certainly a contingency in the fan base that would accept a 7-5 season. MTSU's defense should be licking their chops for this one. FIU's QB Grayson James has only dished out 11 touchdowns to go against 10 interceptions. He has proven he will throw the ball in tight coverages. It is worth mentioning that James has shown the tendency to evade the pocket and run. He has three rushing touchdowns. Lexington Joseph is the go-to running back for FIU. He is averaging 5.4 yards per carry and has five touchdown scampers. Look for MTSU to put points up on the scoreboard in this one.