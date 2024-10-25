Tailback commit DJ Taylor embracing leadership role before arrival at MTSU

Last week, Riverdale defeated crosstown rival Blackman 24-7, and Middle Tennessee running back commit DJ Taylor was an essential part of that victory, rushing for a pair of touchdowns for the Warriors.

As he has returned from missing most of last season and being a mainstay on a team with a lot of turnover this offseason, he has welcomed a bigger leadership role with open arms.

"This season means a lot, especially after last year, knowing that I would have to be one of the leaders on the team and step up. I told my guys all week, 'I got y'all. Don't worry about it; I got your back," he said.

That leadership aspect has allowed him to instill confidence into his team as he looks to go all the way in his last year before moving on to the next level.

"It's my time to be a leader. It is a good team trying to get all the way to the top of the top and win state this year. It's been great. That with my family, going to go play college ball, and it being my last year, I have a lot motivating me to play well."