Tailback commit DJ Taylor embracing leadership role before arrival at MTSU

Last week, Riverdale defeated crosstown rival Blackman 24-7, and Middle Tennessee running back commit DJ Taylor was an essential part of that victory, rushing for a pair of touchdowns for the Warriors.
As he has returned from missing most of last season and being a mainstay on a team with a lot of turnover this offseason, he has welcomed a bigger leadership role with open arms.
"This season means a lot, especially after last year, knowing that I would have to be one of the leaders on the team and step up. I told my guys all week, 'I got y'all. Don't worry about it; I got your back," he said.
That leadership aspect has allowed him to instill confidence into his team as he looks to go all the way in his last year before moving on to the next level.
"It's my time to be a leader. It is a good team trying to get all the way to the top of the top and win state this year. It's been great. That with my family, going to go play college ball, and it being my last year, I have a lot motivating me to play well."
When he gets to the next level at MTSU, he will be working with position coach Calvin Lowry. The two have built a strong relationship this year and Taylor is looking forward to learning under him.
"My relationship with Coach Lowry has been great. He text or calls after every game. I'm ready to get up there and work with him. It's going to be fun," he told GoMiddle.
Taylor is a versatile weapon for nearby Riverdale and that is expected to continue once he puts on the Middle Tennessee jersey. As he represents the Blue Raiders, he is looking to create his own legacy over the next couple of years.
"I like how when I get there, they can use me as a weapon. Even before I got an offer from MTSU, I knew I was going to go somewhere and change the place and start a legacy, so I am ready to go."
As he works to establish his own legacy, the coaching staff led by Derek Mason will mentor him as a player and person. The commit says that when talking with the head coach, it often is about developing him as a man.
"I love his motivation. When I go there, I'll be leaving my parents to play for a coach, so he wants to also help me grow as a man and a great player at MTSU and I believe him. I'm ready to go."