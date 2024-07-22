A little over a month before the first kickoff of the football season, senior offensive lineman Ethan Ellis was detained for the misdemeanor of disorderly conduct.

While at Jason Aldean's Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville, security was alerted to an altercation taking place between Ellis and a female at the bar. As officers arrived on the scene, they detained the 24-year-old for fighting against the security officers on the scene.

He was admitted into the Davidson County jail at 2:40 a.m. on July 21st and released later the same day at 8:40 a.m. The Davidson County sheriff’s office granted him a pre-trial release and set his bond at $1,000.

He is set to appear in court on August 9th.