Starting lineman Ethan Ellis detained for disorderly conduct misdemeanor
A little over a month before the first kickoff of the football season, senior offensive lineman Ethan Ellis was detained for the misdemeanor of disorderly conduct.
While at Jason Aldean's Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville, security was alerted to an altercation taking place between Ellis and a female at the bar. As officers arrived on the scene, they detained the 24-year-old for fighting against the security officers on the scene.
He was admitted into the Davidson County jail at 2:40 a.m. on July 21st and released later the same day at 8:40 a.m. The Davidson County sheriff’s office granted him a pre-trial release and set his bond at $1,000.
He is set to appear in court on August 9th.
Ethan Ellis has played in a significant amount of games during the last two seasons at MTSU after transferring from Coffeyville Community College, where he spent three seasons.
The Murfreesboro native would play in 13 games and start two as a junior before starting five games and appearing in another last season. As the coaching staff worked to build the trenches this offseason, Ellis had the chance to be a firm option at left guard.
He missed three games (Jacksonville State, Louisiana Tech, and Liberty) last season for disciplinary reasons relating to another fighting incident.