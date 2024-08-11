PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1MNkpKUEZWNzhNJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Standout linebacker Micah Smith chooses connections at Middle Tennessee

Shayne Pickering • GoMiddle
Recruiting and Team Insider
@shaynep_media

Middle Tennessee recently picked up another commit as local linebacker standout Micah Smith announced his pledge to the Blue Raiders. The Ensworth product was a longstanding target for the new coaching staff, and that was evident from the start as they pushed to bring him to campus for one of the first junior days on February 3rd. Now, he's bought into the future direction of the program, and he spoke to GoMiddle about what finalized the decision for him.

As Smith worked through the decision process, being a part of something new and building his own legacy at Middle Tennessee stood out to him.

"My purpose of picking them over other schools was I’d like to be a part of something new and the rebuild of MTSU."

When you're buying into a new direction, the first step is trusting the new conductor leading the way. That was the case here as the new commit began to form a relationship with Derek Mason, coming away thoroughly impressed with everything he had to offer.

"When talking to Coach Mason, I noticed his passion and energy towards the new team and how genuine he was. He is focused on production and is also a family guy," he told GoMIddle.

It is important for a coaching staff to be connected, and Smith found one in Murfreesboro after he got to know them. From the head coach to position coach A.J. Reisig, everyone was on the same page, and that led to trustworthy connections being formed with Smith as a player and person.

"As I connected with Coach Reisig, I realized I can come to him about almost anything just like Coach Mason because, just like Coach Reisig communicated to me, as well as the other coaches, they believe in connections and the vision that Coach has for the season."

Micah Smith was a big pickup for the future of the linebacker room as they will look to replace veteran stars soon. The star at Ensworth already boasts strong size at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds and has the athleticism to pair with that as well, showing up last season as he was his team's leading rusher last season. He pairs with Baylor (Tenn.) star Joel Lowenberg to create a formidable in-state linebacker class in this recruiting cycle.

