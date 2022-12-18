There is a big opportunity in front of the Blue Raiders heading into the Hawaii bowl against the Aztecs of San Diego State. The staff took a hiatus from picking during the last game of the regular season. Braden McPherson, Rickey Fuquay, and Publisher Matt Dossett are all 7-4 on the season as it pertains to the picks. Without further adieu, here are the staff picks for the Hawaii Bowl!



Matt Dossett: 7-4 on the season The Blue Raiders have the opportunity to solidify this season as an all around success. There is something to said about winning eight ballgames in one season. Bowl games typically do not define failure or success for the entire season, but I do think a victory in this game would rubber stamp the season as a success. San Diego State is a squad that is physical and likes to bludgeon you in the trenches. I would guess that San Diego State is more physical than any team that MT has squared off against in league play. Look for the Aztecs to implement a ground and pound rushing attack. Jordan Byrd is a versatile tailback who has 91 rushes for 389 yards. Keenon Christon is formidable as well. He has 70 rushes for 261 yards. I think that MT will counter SDSU's physicality with a dynamic offense of their own. Look for the teams to go tit-for-tat. I think that MT will muster up just enough offense to garner the victory. Look for an instant classic. MTSU 35 SDSU 34





Braden McPherson: 7-4 on the season For the Middle Tennessee football program, the 2022 campaign was nothing short of a roller coaster ride. After a 2-4 start to the season, which included a ranked upset on the road over the Miami Hurricanes, the Blue Raiders were victorious in four of the last five contests clinching a Bowl berth for a second consecutive year. Middle Tennessee 7-5 (4-4) will meet San Diego State 7-5 (5-3) of of the Mountain West conference in the Hawai’i Bowl. The Aztecs ended the season winners in five of seven contests, which ultimately rewarded them with a ticket to the postseason. This is going to be a tough matchup for Rick Stockstill and staff as the Blue Raiders will seek bowl game victories in back-to-back seasons. Vegas currently has the spread as a Middle Tennessee touchdown underdog. I tend to agree with them on this one. SDSU 30 MTSU 21