SIGNING PROFILE: Tight end Wilson Hodges

Wilson Hodges comes from a very successful program from Alabama in Montgomery Catholic. He has great length and has had an emphasis on blocking from the jump to help that offense go. As he adds to his frame, he should only continue to grow in the blocking department.

He was limited for a fair amount of this season, but as a junior, he flashed his abilities as a receiver. He has good mobility and should be able to take advantage of open seams and flats that the offensive staff here tries to set up. He will get on the field because of his strong blocking and long frame, but he could see his game grow as a receiver with perhaps more of an emphasis on it at the next level.