SIGNING PROFILE: Safety Locke Kennedy

Locke Kennedy had a very strong senior season and caught the attention of even some Power Four programs. He has elite size for the position and it does not slow him down pursuing the ball carrier or in coverage. In fact, he has hit 22 mph in-game this season. He can be left on an island against tight ends and he is usually the one that will be making the play on the ball. He always finds a way to impact the play. He has the skillset to be used all over the field.

He has the frame to be a sure tackler and as having experience as both a quarterback and receiver, he has sort of an idea of what to look for. He's taken a leadership role on this young BGA squad and they will now be playing for a state championship tomorrow, which is something you love to see with a safety. This is someone fans can expect to play early.