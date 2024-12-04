SIGNING PROFILE: Safety Chris Noble

Chris Noble is a long and explosive safety that will primarily make his mark on stopping the things in front of him: the run and screens. He most likely projects as a box safety but he ould be very good in that role. Putting a safety in the box is something that the coaching staff at MTSU began to do in the back half of the season.

The new signee probably won't be matched up on an island with a receiver at the collegiate level, but he has the potential to be a solid zone coverage option.