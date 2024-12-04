SIGNING PROFILE: Running back Rocky Chandler

Rocky Chandler projects as a thicker running back who can run in between the tackles. He has adequate size with the frame to add more as he gets back from missing his entire senior season due to injury. As a junior, his plus size and solid speed overwhelmed the lackluster competition he faced and he put up the numbers you would want to see.

The new signee is one of two local tailbacks in this class and both are powerful runners. He has the potential to grind out yards consistently and break some big runs on the early downs.