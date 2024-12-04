SIGNING PROFILE: Receiver Neo Clifton

Neo Clifton is the second Clifton brother to commit to a Derek Mason-led team. The receiver has a good frame and uses it to his advantage, consistently boxing out defensive backs with his size and physicality. Those strengths attracted some colleges to look at him as an outside linebacker. He is as good a receiver on the sideline as their comes with those two traits and his body control. That part of his game was realized further when a new coaching staff let him succeed down the field as well this season.

He will have to refine his route tree when he gets to the collegiate level, but that should not be a significant problem as he is able to change directly well for someone his size. He is able to be moved around and used in the screen game as well. His physicality basically guarantees him yards on screens (i.e. Jauan Jennings). His traits suggest he could be a great blocker as well. The first Clifton brother had success with Mason, and it's not far fetched to expect the same from the second one after what he has shown during his senior season at Brentwood Academy (TN).