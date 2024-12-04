SIGNING PROFILE: Receiver Ben Hubbard

Ben Hubbard has adequate size for the slot, but he has 4.40 (40 time) speed to make up for it. If you blink, he can get behind your defense. He's not just a fast receiver that runs a couple go routes per game, however. During his career at Ravenwood, he was moved around the field to create opportunities for mismatches and touches and that will fit right into this coaching staff's pre-snap motion identity.

Hubbard can be a weapon down the field, on screens, sweeps, and even handoffs. He's not the biggest guy out there, but he is not small. He shows up when needed most. This is a player who can be a fun slot/gadget receiver in this offense eventually.