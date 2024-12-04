Published Dec 4, 2024
SIGNING PROFILE: Receiver Ben Hubbard
BASIC INFO

WR Ben Hubbard
NameBen Hubbard

Position

WR

Height

5'9

Weight

173

School (State)

Ravenwood (TN)

Offer Count

13

SCOUTING REPORT

Ben Hubbard has adequate size for the slot, but he has 4.40 (40 time) speed to make up for it. If you blink, he can get behind your defense. He's not just a fast receiver that runs a couple go routes per game, however. During his career at Ravenwood, he was moved around the field to create opportunities for mismatches and touches and that will fit right into this coaching staff's pre-snap motion identity.

Hubbard can be a weapon down the field, on screens, sweeps, and even handoffs. He's not the biggest guy out there, but he is not small. He shows up when needed most. This is a player who can be a fun slot/gadget receiver in this offense eventually.

FILM

