Published Dec 4, 2024
SIGNING PROFILE: Quarterback Stanley Anderson-Lofton
Shayne Pickering  •  GoMiddle
Recruiting and Team Insider
Twitter
@shaynep_media

BASIC INFO

Advertisement
QB Stanley Anderson-Lofton
NameStanley Anderson-Lofton

Position

QB

Height

6'1

Weight

212

School (State)

Dr. Phillips (FL)

Offer Count

3

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

SCOUTING REPORT

Stanley Anderson-Lofton possesses good size for the position with his current frame. As a passer, he is a traditional pocket passer but has shown the ability to make accurate throws on the run when given designed rollouts. As a runner, his legs are a real weapon and give him scramble ability. His best ability as a passer is getting the ball to his playmakers over the middle of the field.

He runs a prolific offense at Dr. Phillips (FL) that often severely overmatches their competition, which allows him to sit back and wait for his first read to get open. As the game speeds up tremendously and he continues to learn to read opposing defenses, he will need some time to develop, but his senior season has shown a lot of good things to work with.


FILM

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings