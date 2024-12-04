SIGNING PROFILE: Quarterback Stanley Anderson-Lofton

Stanley Anderson-Lofton possesses good size for the position with his current frame. As a passer, he is a traditional pocket passer but has shown the ability to make accurate throws on the run when given designed rollouts. As a runner, his legs are a real weapon and give him scramble ability. His best ability as a passer is getting the ball to his playmakers over the middle of the field.

He runs a prolific offense at Dr. Phillips (FL) that often severely overmatches their competition, which allows him to sit back and wait for his first read to get open. As the game speeds up tremendously and he continues to learn to read opposing defenses, he will need some time to develop, but his senior season has shown a lot of good things to work with.



