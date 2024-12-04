SIGNING PROFILE: Offensive tackle Kyle Larkin

Kyle Larkin is another exciting add for the Middle Tennessee trenches. He has starting left tackle potential after he does some work with the coaching staff. The body and athleticism are there with a long frame and solid feet. Run blocking is still where he is the best at, where he can completely seal a block and open a lane for the back to throw to.

As a senior, he has taken a step forward in pass protection by mirroring the edge rusher. Once he can begin to establish his set points working with college coaches, he could become a strong pass protector. He will also add to his frame and only get better as a run blocker because of it. When you put it together and recognize the tools he already has, it is clear why the staff prioritized the Ravenwood tackle.