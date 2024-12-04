SIGNING PROFILE: Linebacker Micah Smith

Micah Smith is an exciting addition to the linebacker corps. He plays outside linebacker in the Ensworth defense that plays four, but will move inside when he gets to Murfreesboro. He has very good length at 6-foot-2 and is built like a tank. He is explosive when coming downhill and knows how to make a play on the ball or the quarterback.

Smith is a versatile threat that can cover the flat, stop the run, or rush the passer. He will come in with a body ready to go and can be used in a variety of ways. That should allow him to find ways to make an impact early.

This season, he has also embraced learning the game from a college perspective as his position coach/defensive coordinator came from the same role at Murray State.