SIGNING PROFILE: Defensive tackle Archie Roseman V

Archie Roseman V is a HUGE human being, coming in at 6-foot-3 and 340 pounds. He is impossible to move when lined up as the nose tackle to stop the run. He is not a one-trick pony; however, as he has some pass-rush upside, he continued to show more every week. A expected with someone as big and powerful as this local product is, his bull rush and swim move are going to cause a lot of problems for interior offensive linemen.

While he is a mammoth defensive tackle, he is also versatile and can play all over the defensive front. He will be one of the players that fans could see early and often, especially when he begins working with the strength staff.