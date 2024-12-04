Published Dec 4, 2024
SIGNING PROFILE: Defensive back Camari Hall
Shayne Pickering
Recruiting and Team Insider
Twitter
@shaynep_media

BASIC INFO

DB Camari Hall
NameCamari Hall

Position

DB

Height

5'9

Weight

162

School (State)

Chaminade-Madonna (FL)

Offer Count

5

SCOUTING REPORT

Camari Hall is undersized at the moment at 5'9 and 162 pounds, but once he adds to his frame, he should be big enough at the nickel position, which is a large gaping hole on the roster currently. He transferred into national power Chaminade-Madonna prior to this season and they liked to use him as a running back a good amount as well. He had a productive year on defense, which you like to see out of your nickels. He does a good job of tracking the ball and where it is going to make a play on it. The strength staff, obviously, will be important here, but adding some playmaking at a position of need is typically not a bad idea.

FILM

