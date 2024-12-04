SIGNING PROFILE: Defensive back Camari Hall

BASIC INFO
SCOUTING REPORT
Camari Hall is undersized at the moment at 5'9 and 162 pounds, but once he adds to his frame, he should be big enough at the nickel position, which is a large gaping hole on the roster currently. He transferred into national power Chaminade-Madonna prior to this season and they liked to use him as a running back a good amount as well. He had a productive year on defense, which you like to see out of your nickels. He does a good job of tracking the ball and where it is going to make a play on it. The strength staff, obviously, will be important here, but adding some playmaking at a position of need is typically not a bad idea.