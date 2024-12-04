SIGNING DAY PROFILE: Offensive lineman Otto Van Rensburg

Otto Van Rensburg is an important part of a big Sevier County offensive line that will be competing for a TSSAA 5A state championship this week. He is a lean 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds and can get to the second level to clear a running lane for his backs. He has experience at both tackle and guard, which will be valuable.

When it comes to his college fit, he will likely find his place as a guard and right tackle option. He will immediately add more size and physicality in the run game among the inside of the line for the coaches to work with.