Signee Spotlight: Neo Clifton

GoMiddle Publisher Matt Dossett caught up with Clifton, getting the inside track on his recruitment but there were some off topic questions sprinkled in.

The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders are sitting with 17 junior college and high school signees for the class of 2025, and there are four guys who are yet to sign. One of the guys currently in the fold is wideout Neo Clifton, of Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee. Clifton is one of two receivers currently signed, the other being Ben Hubbard of Ravenwood High School. Clifton committed to the Blue Raiders in the Summer, specifically July 1. Clifton was a Swiss Army knife for his high school. He had 63 snags for 925 yards and five receiving touchdowns. He had 1,220 all purpose yards and seven touchdowns. He was also a stellar returner with two house call touchdowns and 59 yards a return.





Upon being interviewed, Clifton immediately mentioned when he knew that he wanted to be a Blue Raider and commit to Coach Derek Mason.

"I started to know I wanted to be a Blue Raider in late June, early July," he said.

"They were recruiting me the hardest and showing me the most love. That’s what persuaded me."

Clifton went on to divulge that on the outside looking in, were two programs.

"Schools like JMU and liberty were in the picture," he said.

Another question I asked Clifton was which coach recruited him and what he likes about Coach Mason.

He answered: "Coach Williams, the receiver coach, recruited me. And I like how much he loves his receivers outside the game of football and how much time he puts in for us to make sure we can be the best. What I like about Coach Mason is his determination to be great and how he pours that into his players."

Clifton already has a number in mind for his time at MT. He indicated he wants number three.

When asked about he will fit in the MTSU offensive system and scheme he chimed "I will fit in at almost any receiver position on the offense. Whether that’s in the slot or the outside and even in the return game."

Clifton has his eye on early playing time while at MT.

"I want to play and make an impact early. So I will do whatever it takes to reach that goal."

After some questions about his game and his recruitment, it was time to switch gears to off the field topics. When asked which gaming console he preferred, out of PlayStation and Xbox, Clifton chose PlayStation.

Clifton prefers thin crust pizza over traditional crust pizza.

The scariest movie he has ever seen is Smile 2.

When it comes to boneless or traditional wings, he is a traditional guy.