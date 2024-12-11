Signee Spotlight: Kyle Larkin

GoMiddle Publisher Matt Dossett caught up with Larkin, for this edition of the signee spotlight. Dossett peppered Larkin with questions regarding on and off the field matters.

Middle Tennessee State eclipsed the 15 number mark for early December signings for the 2025 class. One of those signees was mid-state three-star offensive lineman, Kyle Larkin. Larkin pledged to the Blue Raiders back on July 27, choosing them over other programs that coveted him. He boasted offers from the likes of: Arkansas State, Army, Liberty, Furman, Western Kentucky, Wofford, Louisiana Monroe, Ball State, and others.

On the field questions:





When did you know you wanted to become a Blue Raider? What put them over the top?

I kinda had a feeling whenever they got the new coaching staff, Coach Simmons and Coach Hunter really made it clear that they wanted me and that meant a lot to me. What put them over top was just the connection with all the coaches.





What other schools were in the picture?

It was Liberty, Furman, and MT





What position do you want to play at MT?

I am hoping to play left tackle, but as long as I’m playing I don’t care where I’m at





What do you like about Coach Mason?

I like that he is trying to build the community back and bring more fans to games





Coke or Pepsi?

Coke





Boneless or traditional wings?

Boneless





Playstation or Xbox?

Xbox





Go-to gas station snack?

Blue Gatorade and caramel M & M's





Greatest NBA player of all-time and why?

LeBron, just because of how consistent he is and how long he has been playing. I mean he’s pushing 40 and still dropping 20+ points every night