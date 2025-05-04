Signee Spotlight: Kason Stokes

Out of the high school ranks, Stokes was pegged as a three star prospect and had offers from the likes of: UCF, Boston College, Liberty, Maryland, Ole Miss, Rutgers, South Florida, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia.

The players from the portal are: tailback Rickey Hicks Jr. of Tulsa, receiver Amorion Walker of Michigan, and Kason Stokes, receiver out of Central Florida.

The junior college prospect is Josh Palmer, out of Vanderbilt and recently East Central Community College.

It has been a pretty big week for the MTSU football program, as they added three signees from the transfer portal, as well as a signee from the junior college ranks, a guy with P4 experience.

Stokes divulged to GoMiddle that he can pinpoint exactly why he opted to become a Blue Raider and join Coach Derek Mason's team.

"MT is building a better program, and I know that I can be a factor in what makes this team successful," he said.

"I'm bought in and ready to play for a team that has the right vision."

Stokes mentioned that there was one coach that he told he was committing to the Blue Raiders, and the reaction was certainly a positive one.

"I told coach Corn (Cornelius Williams) and he told the rest of the staff and everybody was on board and just as excited as me. There was no second thoughts, everyone was on board," he said.

Stokes said he has indeed visited the MTSU campus and the Murfreesboro area and that it was a good visit.

"I visited about a week ago, and both me and my mom loved how genuine the coaches were. That was big for me in picking a school, but everyone wanted to make me a better man not just a better football player. But I loved the visit, I had a great time."

He went on to say that his goals are to: "work hard and be the best version of myself, there’s still things i need to improve on but my work ethic separates me from most so I’m ready to grind and play."