Signee Spotlight: Chris Noble

Middle Tennessee had a flurry of commitments leading up through the Early December Signing Day. One of those guys was Chris Noble, a defensive back out of Stockbridge High School, which is situated Stockbridge, Georgia. Noble is one of guys in the 2025 class that is pegged to be a sure fire defensive back. Noble and Camari Hall are labeled as defensive backs. Locke Kennedy out of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee is labeled as a quarterback, but is projected to be a safety for the Blue Raiders. There are others capable of pitching in at DB, but Kennedy, Hall and Noble are the primary defensive back recruits for 2025.





GoMIddle Publisher Matt Dossett got the opportunity to ask Noble some recruiting questions, but they also chopped it up about off the field topics.

Noble mentioned right off the bat that there was a particular moment when he knew that he wanted to become a Blue Raider and suit up for Coach Mason.

"When me and the coaches sat down and watched film from the past year and was going over schemes," he said.

"I can really tell they know ball also had the best history of developing guys!! The vision that Coach Mason and the coaching staff have for the program!! I really believe he’s going to flip the program!!"

Noble indicated that Coach Mason and crew knocked his visits out of the park.

"The experience was great, even with about 15 other guys there it was still a good visit," he said.

"We toured around the campus, checked out the basketball team and etc.. What I enjoyed most was going bowling with the coaches, also like i said before the sit down about schemes with the defensive back coaches!"

Noble went on to say that UAB, Memphis and Eastern Michigan were the other teams in the picture.

Noble is a team player and said he is willing to play "anywhere on the defensive back level."

He went on to say that there were some things about Coach Derek Mason that stuck out to him.

"His vision for the program and how serious he is about winning games these upcoming years," he said.

"Also him just as a person, very easy to hold a conversation with!!"

When it came to the topic of favorite delivery pizza place, he indicated that Dominos is his go-to.

He also chose French Toast over pancakes. Nobel also said that PlayStation is his game system of choice and his favorite games are NBA 2k, NCAA Football and Call of Duty.

His go-to gas station snack is Mambas.



