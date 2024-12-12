Signee Spotlight: Camari Hall

One of the 17 guys is defensive back, Camari Hall. Hall pledged to the Blue Raiders on June 23.

For the December Signing Period, 16 new prospects were signed, sealed Blue Raiders. The week after the Early December Signing Period, the Blue Raiders got good news, adding Kiandrea Barker. Here is that story from Shayne Pickering and Conner Smith! Barker made 17 total signees for the Blue Raiders.

On December 4 Hall made it official, signing with MTSU!

GoMiddle Publisher Matt Dossett caught up with Hall, with some football questions, but also off the field questions!

Hall was quick to point out why he ultimately signed with the Blue Raiders. "I love how they treat me," he said.

Hall had other suitors and there were a couple of other programs that were in the picture, vying for his services. "It was Coastal Carolina and Liberty," Hall chimed.

Hall mentioned that MT is recruiting him to play nickel, the same position he is used to playing at the high school level.

Hall elaborated that MT is recruiting him to play "what I play at Chaminade."

The interview switched gears, with Hall answering some off the field questions. When asked whether he prefers Coke or Pepsi, he quickly said "Pepsi!"

He went on to say he prefers traditional wings over boneless wings.

Hall said he prefers Play Station over Xbox, and Fortnite over Call of Duty.

At the gas station, his favorite snack is "Purple Doritos and purple Powerade."

Hall also was quick to say that Michael Jordan is the greatest NBA player of all time.







